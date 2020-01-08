World Middle East 08 Jan 2020 80 'American te ...
World, Middle East

80 'American terrorists' killed in missile strikes: Iran media

REUTERS
Published Jan 8, 2020, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2020, 12:09 pm IST
State TV said Iran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights if Washington took any retaliatory measures.
Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: File)
Dubai: Iranian state television said on Wednesday that at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed in attacks involving 15 missiles Tehran launched on US targets in Iraq, adding that none of the missiles were intercepted.

State TV, citing a senior Revolutionary Guards source, also said Iran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights if Washington took any retaliatory measures. It also said US helicopters and military equipment were "severely damaged".

 

Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the US drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

