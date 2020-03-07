World Middle East 07 Mar 2020 Two royals including ...
World, Middle East

Two royals including kings's brother detained in Saudi, reports say

REUTERS
Published Mar 7, 2020, 11:48 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2020, 12:37 pm IST
The Saudi government media office did not immediately comment on the issue
file photo, shows Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman. AP Photo
 file photo, shows Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman. AP Photo

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, King Salman’s son and the de facto ruler of the world’s top oil exporter and key U.S. ally, has moved to consolidate power since ousting his cousin, Mohammed bin Nayef, as heir to the throne in a palace coup in 2017. He arrested several royals in an anti-corruption campaign later that year.

One source said the detentions took place on Friday. Reuters could not immediately determine the reasons behind the detentions.

 

The Wall Street Journal reported the detentions of the two royals earlier on Friday, and said they related to an alleged coup attempt.

Saudi officials could not be immediately reached for comment early on Saturday. The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Prince Mohammed has fuelled resentment among some prominent branches of the ruling family by tightening his grip on power and some question his ability to lead following the 2018 murder of a prominent journalist by Saudi agents and the largest-ever attack on Saudi oil infrastructure last year, sources have said.

They said royals seeking to change the line of succession view Prince Ahmed, King Salman’s only surviving full brother, as a possible choice who would have support of family members, the security apparatus, and some Western powers.

Saudi insiders and Western diplomats say the family is unlikely to oppose the crown prince while the 84-year-old king remains alive, recognizing that the king is unlikely to turn against his favourite son. The monarch has delegated most responsibilities of rule to his son but still presides over weekly cabinet meetings and receives foreign dignitaries.

Prince Ahmed has largely kept a low profile since returning to Riyadh in October 2018 after 2-1/2 months abroad. During the trip, he appeared to criticize the Saudi leadership while responding to protesters outside a London residence chanting for the downfall of the Al Saud dynasty.

He was one of only three people on the Allegiance Council, made up of the ruling Al Saud family’s senior members, who opposed Mohammed bin Salman becoming crown prince in 2017, sources have earlier said.

...
Tags: saudi prince, saudi royals, saudi royals detained


Latest From World

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., speaks with reporters in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump has named Meadows as his chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney, who had been acting in the role.AP Photo

In major staff overhaul, Trump replaces chief of staff Mulvaney

A man and woman sit in front of a poster reminding citizens to wear face masks as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a bus stop in Bozhou, in China's eastern Anhui province. AFP Photo

More than 100,000 cases of Covid 19 cases reported worldwide

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference in Washington. AFP Photo

Two test positive for Covid 19 at US conference attended by Mike Pence

A South Korean soldier wearing protective gears grabs his fogged glasses after spraying disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus on a street in Seoul. AFP Photo

Ensure people's rights are respected while in lockdown, UN says



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Peace talks in doubt as Taliban attacks Afghan army base

Afghan civil society activists hold banners in Dari, Afghanistan. AP Photo

Amid escelating tensions, Turkey shoots down Syrian warplane

File photo shows a Syrian Aero L-39 Albatros war plane dropping a payload above buildings across the border. AFP Photo

Tensions soar as Turkey, Syria engage in new clashes in Idlib

A boy stands near a US military armoured vehicle in the town of Tal Tamr along the M4 highway in the northeastern Syrian Hasakeh province, near the border with Turkey. AFP Photo

Netanyahu claims victory in Israel polls

Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one wearing a mask with his likeness, celebrate after first exit poll results for Israeli elections in Tel Aviv, Israel. AP Photo

Supreme leader's confidant dies due to Covid 19 in Iran, toll climbs to 66

A medic disinfects hands of colleague against coronavirus, at a hospital in Tehran, Iran. AP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham