Kerala teen killed in Dubai accident

Dubai: Two people hailing from India, a 19-year-old has been killed and accompanying him a 42-year was injured in a road accident in Dubai after their vehicle hit a stationery truck, according to a media report.

Muhammed Savad who was 19, hailed from Mallappuram in Kerala was in the passenger seat when the accident took place and died on the spot while Mohamed Abdul Bari, 42, who belonged to Kerala as well was driving, and faced injuries following which he was admitted to a hospital in Dubai, the report added.

The two, who were from Abu Dhabi, had come in a van to Dubai to buy fish which they supplied to groceries and the accident happened when they were on their way back to the capital, the report added.