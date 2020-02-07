World Middle East 07 Feb 2020 Al-Qaeda leader Qasi ...
World, Middle East

Al-Qaeda leader Qasim al-Rimi killed in US operation in Yemen: Trump

PTI
Published Feb 7, 2020, 11:32 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2020, 11:58 am IST
Rimi, a deputy to al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, was placed on the US most-wanted terrorist list in 2015
FILE - This Oct. 16, 2017, file photo shows the black al-Qaida flag is sprayed on the wall of a damaged school that was turned into a religious court, in Taiz, Yemen. AP photo
 FILE - This Oct. 16, 2017, file photo shows the black al-Qaida flag is sprayed on the wall of a damaged school that was turned into a religious court, in Taiz, Yemen. AP photo

Washington: US president Donald Trump has confirmed that in a major counter-terrorism operation in Yemen the US forces have killed Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the jihadist group that claimed responsibility for a mass shooting at an American naval base.

Rimi, 46, a deputy to al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, was placed on the United States' most-wanted terrorist list after taking over al-Qaeda's Yemen affiliate in 2015.

 

US government had offered a USD 10 million reward for information on Rimi.

"His death further degrades al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and the global al-Qaeda movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security," Trump said on Thursday.

He said the major counter-terrorism operation was carried at his direction.

"Rimi joined al-Qaeda in the 1990s, working in Afghanistan for Osama bin Laden. Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces," Trump said.

"The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer as a result of his death. We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who seek to do us harm," he said.

While Trump confirmed that Rimi had been killed, he did not say when the US operation was conducted or divulged any details about how it was carried out.

The AQAP has long been considered al-Qaeda's most dangerous branch for its attempts to carry out attacks on the US mainland.

Rimi had said in an 18-minute video that his group was responsible for the December 6 shooting at US Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, in which a Saudi Air Force officer killed three American sailors.

He called the shooter Mohammed Alshamrani a "courageous knight" and a "hero", according to media reports.

The shooting focused public attention on the presence of foreign students in American military training programs and exposed shortcomings in the screening of cadets.

In January, the US sent home 21 Saudi military students, saying the trainees had jihadist or anti-American sentiments on social media pages or had "contact" with child abuse images, including in internet chatrooms.

Rimi was considered a potential successor to al-Zawahiri, the Egyptian leader of al-Qaeda's strategic operations who is reportedly believed to be in Pakistan.

This is the third major strike by the US under Trump administration and that too in recent months. In October, the US killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. In January, it killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

...
Tags: ayman al-zawahiri, qasim al-rimi


Latest From World

In this file photo, a trainer plays with a lion cub at the countrys main zoon in the Yemeni capital Sanaa. AFP Photo

In war-torn Yemen, zoo animals stare at an uncertain future

The cruise ship Diamond Princess is docked at Yokohama Port, near Tokyo on Friday. AP Photo

41 new cases of coronavirus reported from a quarantined cruise ship

File photo: Imran Khan Instagram

Saudi not keen on Pak's invite for OIC meeting on Kashmir: Report

Dr Li Wenliang posted this picture of himself on his Weibo account.

China virus crisis deepens as whistleblower doctor dies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

3 dead after Turkish plane skids off runway, splits into pieces

Some sprayed water jets onto the severed body of the aircraft, while others could be seen climbing up onto the plane to comb through the cabin. (Photo: AFP/ video Screengrab)

Iran faces growing discontent from people after Ukraine plane confession

Candles sit in front of a picture of a victim at a candlelight vigil to remember those killed in the Ukraine plane crash, at the gate of Amri Kabir University in Tehran, Iran. AP photo

Unanswered questions in Jeff Bezos' hacking remain

This combination of photos shows Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on June 24, 2019 and Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. AP photo

Trump, a clown who will push a poisonous dagger into backs of Iranians: Khamenei

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves to worshippers prior to deliver his sermon in the Friday prayers at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. AP photo

Khamenei offers sympathies to families of Ukraine crash victims

File photo shows debris at the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of Tehran, Iran. AP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham