search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Middle East

Bengaluru man hits jackpot, wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free Millennium draw

PTI
Published Feb 7, 2018, 2:36 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2018, 2:36 am IST
Patrick Anderson, an American national from Missouri won a Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe (White) in Series 1677 with ticket number 0673.
Commenting on his win, Mani said: "I am lost for words and I still can't believe that I won a $1 million."
 Commenting on his win, Mani said: "I am lost for words and I still can't believe that I won a $1 million."

Dubai: An Indian man on Tuesday won $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium draw, joining the long list of Indian nationals who have turned millionaires through the raffle. 

To date, there are 124 Indian nationals who have won a $1 million each in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999. 

 

Bengaluru-based Toms Arackal Mani joined the long list of Dubai Duty Free dollar millionaires when his ticket number 2190 in Series 263 was drawn at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport, the Khaleej Times reported Mani, a 38-year old executive who works for an international card company, purchased his ticket during the retailer's 34th anniversary in December last year. 

Commenting on his win, Mani said: "I am lost for words and I still can't believe that I won a $1 million. Thank you Dubai Duty Free for the greatest news of my life." Dubai Duty Free also conducted a Finest Surprise draw and announced two winners for this popular promotion. 

Patrick Anderson, an American national from Missouri won a Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe (White) in Series 1677 with ticket number 0673. 

While Krikor Kozanlian, a Belgian national from Antwerp, won a BMW R Nine T Scrambler motorbike (Monolith Metallic Matt) in Series 327 - ticket 0336. Kozanlian, a manager at Arslanian Group, who celebrated his 39th birthday on February 5, said, "This is such a wonderful surprise, and I just couldn't wait to collect my unexpected birthday gift from Dubai Duty Free." 

Tags: dubai duty free millennium draw




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) review: Note 8’s admirable, affordable derivative

The Galaxy Note 8-inspired looks, Samsung Pay and the dual selfie camera are the features that make it stand apart from the competition.
 

Survey reveals biggest turn-off on people's dating profiles

Survey reveals bad teeth are the biggest turn-off on people's dating profiles. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mumbai boy bags award as 1,000th student at UK college

Opened less than five years ago, BCUIC provides undergraduate and postgraduate pathways to Birmingham City University for international students. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why hangovers get worse with age

New study explains why hangovers get worse with age. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Harry fights Palace to win wedding invitation for Fergie

Sarah Ferguson – mother to Harry’s cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – is only going after Harry fought for her to attend. (Photo: AP)
 

Over 200 govt schools in Andhra Pradesh to receive digital classrooms

'The Andhra Pradesh Janmabhoomi Initiative which commenced on January 18, 2016, was created in alignment with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, alongside the Special Representative for North America, Shri Jayaram Komati,' read a press note. (Photo: ANI | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

For nationalism: Palestinian man kills pregnant Israeli ex-girlfriend

The 30-year-old went missing in May, according to media reports, and a crime of passion was suspected as she had been pregnant and married to another man at the time. (Photo: File/Representational)

With an eye on UAE: Modi prepares for visit to boost ties

Besides bilateral engagements, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address members of the Indian community at the Dubai Opera House. (Photo: File)

Iran responds to 3rd of protests with media blackout, ‘pay the price’ warnings

The protests began in Mashhad against high living costs and the struggling economy before spreading quickly to other areas and turning against the Islamic regime as a whole. (Photo: AP)

Gunmen open fire outside Egypt church, kill 10, injure 8

The attack comes days before the Coptic celebration of the new year and orthodox Christmas Day on January 7. (Photo: Representational/File)

Palestinians' reaction on Trump Jerusalem declaration ‘anti-Semitic’: US envoy

Donald Trump’s Jerusalem declaration sparked protests across the Palestinian territories, and Palestinian leaders said Washington could no longer serve as a Mideast peace broker. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham