Attack on Kabul political rally claims 27 lives

Afghan security forces personnel stand guard on a road near the site of a gun attack that occured during an event ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of Shiite leader Abdul Ali Mazari, in Kabul. AFP Photo

Kabul: An attack on a political rally in Kabul Friday left at least 27 people dead, an official said, in what appeared to be the first violence to hit the capital since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban.

The Taliban immediately denied responsibility for the assault, which occurred at the commemoration ceremony for Abdul Ali Mazari -- a politician from the Hazara ethnic group, most of whom are Shiite.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said gunfire had erupted from a construction site near the ceremony in the city's west, which is largely Shiite.

At least 27 people had been killed so far, he added.

The ceremony was attended by many of the country's political elite, including Afghanistan's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah.

The interior ministry later confirmed to reporters that “all the high-ranking officials were safely evacuated from the scene”.

The incident comes less than a week after the US and Taliban signed a deal that would pave the way for the complete withdrawal of foreign troops in 14 months.