World Middle East 06 Mar 2020 Attack on Kabul poli ...
World, Middle East

Attack on Kabul political rally claims 27 lives

AFP
Published Mar 6, 2020, 5:15 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2020, 5:15 pm IST
The incident occurred at the commemoration ceremony for Abdul Ali Mazari -- a politician from the Hazara ethnic group
Afghan security forces personnel stand guard on a road near the site of a gun attack that occured during an event ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of Shiite leader Abdul Ali Mazari, in Kabul. AFP Photo
 Afghan security forces personnel stand guard on a road near the site of a gun attack that occured during an event ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of Shiite leader Abdul Ali Mazari, in Kabul. AFP Photo

Kabul: An attack on a political rally in Kabul Friday left at least 27 people dead, an official said, in what appeared to be the first violence to hit the capital since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban.

The Taliban immediately denied responsibility for the assault, which occurred at the commemoration ceremony for Abdul Ali Mazari -- a politician from the Hazara ethnic group, most of whom are Shiite.

 

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said gunfire had erupted from a construction site near the ceremony in the city's west, which is largely Shiite.
At least 27 people had been killed so far, he added.

The ceremony was attended by many of the country's political elite, including Afghanistan's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah.

The interior ministry later confirmed to reporters that “all the high-ranking officials were safely evacuated from the scene”.

The incident comes less than a week after the US and Taliban signed a deal that would pave the way for the complete withdrawal of foreign troops in 14 months.

...
Tags: kabul attack, afghanistan attack, islamic state


Latest From World

Pervez Musharraf. AFP Photo

Pak bar council challenges verdict against Musharraf's death penalty

Representational image (AFP)

Airlines could lose billions over Coronavirus

People wearing masks visit the Church of the Nativity, revered as the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity shut over Covid 19 fears

Japanese ambassador to South Korea Koji Tomita (L) arrives at the foreign ministry in Seoul. AFP Photo

Seoul threatens to retaliate over Japan's "irrational" quarantine plans



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity shut over Covid 19 fears

People wearing masks visit the Church of the Nativity, revered as the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

US retaliates with air strike on Taliban

Taliban fighters ride in their vehicle in Surkhroad district of Nangarhar province, east of Kabul, Afghanistan.AP file photo

Peace talks in doubt as Taliban attacks Afghan army base

Afghan civil society activists hold banners in Dari, Afghanistan. AP Photo

Amid escelating tensions, Turkey shoots down Syrian warplane

File photo shows a Syrian Aero L-39 Albatros war plane dropping a payload above buildings across the border. AFP Photo

Tensions soar as Turkey, Syria engage in new clashes in Idlib

A boy stands near a US military armoured vehicle in the town of Tal Tamr along the M4 highway in the northeastern Syrian Hasakeh province, near the border with Turkey. AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham