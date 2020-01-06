World Middle East 06 Jan 2020 So what made Ayatoll ...
So what made Ayatollah Khamenei weep?

AFP
Published Jan 6, 2020, 8:17 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2020, 8:17 pm IST
The usually reserved spiritual leader of Iran wept at the funeral of his favourite general, with whom he shared a father-son bond
An image grab from an Iran Press video shows Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (left) weeping as he recites a prayer in front of the coffin of slain Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani duing a funeral procession in the capital Tehran on January 6, 2020. (AFP)
 An image grab from an Iran Press video shows Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (left) weeping as he recites a prayer in front of the coffin of slain Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani duing a funeral procession in the capital Tehran on January 6, 2020. (AFP)

Dubai: In a rare display of emotion from the typically reserved and measured supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cried openly Monday at the funeral of slain Gen. Qassem Soleimani, his most important military commander with whom he shared a deep bond.

“Oh Allah, they are in need of your mercy, and you are exalted above punishing your servants,” Khamenei said during a mass prayer as he stood over a flag-draped casket with the remains of Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Friday.

 

Khamenei's voice cracked under the weight of the moment during a funeral procession that was unlike any in Iran's recent history. Police said attendees numbered in the millions.

The funeral showcased the depth of the bond Khamenei had with the slain general and gave insight into how Soleimani's death is being felt personally by the supreme leader. It could also impact how Khamenei responds to the United States.

To many across the Middle East, Soleimani was a dangerous figure whose armed militias killed thousands of Sunni Muslims in Syria and threatened regional security. To the U.S., he was the man responsible for the deaths of American soldiers in Iraq and countless attacks on Iraqis fighting alongside American forces.

In Iran, however, Soleimani was a lionized figure. To Iran's supreme leader, Soleimani was a loyal aide who conferred with him often. Their relationship was so close that Khamenei was photographed more than once embracing Soleimani in ways that are customary in Iran for fathers and their beloved sons.

In one such photograph from 2018, Khamenei, seated on an elevated platform, leans down and kisses Soleimani's forehead. In another image from 2017, Khamenei is seen kissing Soleimani's cheek during Ashoura, a religious day of mourning among Shiites.

The 62-year-old general answered only to the 80-year-old Khamenei.

So revered was he by Khamenei, that the supreme leader awarded the general Iran's highest military order in March. Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported that Soleimani is the only Iranian military official to receive the Order of Zulfaqar since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

When pinning the medal on Soleimani, the Iranian leader said he hoped God would reward the general and help him live a blissful life that ends with martyrdom. “Of course not any time soon,” Khamenei said, adding the “Islamic Republic needs him for years to come.”

To Soleimani, Khamenei was a venerated spiritual figure whom he referred to as his “dear and honorable leader.” In 2015, Soleimani was quoted saying: “I ask God to sacrifice my life for you.”

So close were they that Iranian media is describing the slain general as Khamenei's own Malik al-Ashtar, a reference to the most loyal companions of the first Shiite leader, Imam Ali.

And in death, Soleimani has received what no man before him has in modern Iran. His funeral processions have been spread over several days and cities, marking the first time Iran has ever honoured a single man with a multi-city ceremony. Not even Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who founded the Islamic Republic, received such a processional with his death in 1989.

Khamenei vowed that the Quds Force's strategy would be unchanged and he quickly named a successor to Soleimani, but the slain general's standing and relationship with Khamenei is not as easy to replace.

That's in part because their relationship extended beyond the war room. Soleimani was also close with Khamenei's children and had been photographed kissing one of the sons on the forehead.

In a deeply personal and symbolically weighty gesture, Iran's supreme leader made a rare visit to Soleimani's home the day he was killed to offer condolences to his grieving widow and grown children.

Rather than calling him by his last name as is customary, Khamenei referred to him as Hajj Qassem _ another indication of how close the two were.

...
