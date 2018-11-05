search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Middle East

Iran will 'proudly bypass your illegal sanctions': Hassan Rouhani to US

AFP
Published Nov 5, 2018, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 2:11 pm IST
'I announce that we will proudly bypass your illegal, unjust sanctions because it's against international regulations,' Rouhani said.
Iran's economy was already suffering from major structural problems -- including major banking issues -- before Trump walked out of the nuclear deal. (Photo: AP | File)
 Iran's economy was already suffering from major structural problems -- including major banking issues -- before Trump walked out of the nuclear deal. (Photo: AP | File)

Tehran: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic republic "will proudly bypass sanctions" by the United States that took effect on Monday targeting the country's oil and financial sectors.

"I announce that we will proudly bypass your illegal, unjust sanctions because it's against international regulations," Rouhani said in a televised speech.

 

"We are in a situation of economic war, confronting a bullying power. I don't think that in the history of America, someone has entered the White House who is so against law and international conventions," he added. The measures described by Washington as "the toughest sanctions ever" follow US President Donald Trump's controversial decision in May to abandon the multi-nation nuclear deal with Tehran.

The latest tranche aim to significantly cut Iran's oil exports -- which have already fallen by around one million barrels a day since May -- and cut it off from international finance.

The United States has given temporary exemptions to eight countries -- including India, Japan and Turkey -- to continue buying oil in a bid to avoid disturbing their economies and global markets. But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed to push Iran's oil sales to zero.

"Watch what we do. Watch as we've already taken more crude oil off the market than any time in previous history," he told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday. Trump's administration says it wants a new deal with Iran that curbs its interventions around the Middle East and missile programme -- demands that have been flatly rejected by Tehran. "Constantly they are sending us messages saying 'Let's sit and negotiate.' Negotiations for what?" said Rouhani.

"First, you respect the negotiations we already concluded, so that there are grounds for the next negotiations." Rouhani said four countries had approached him during his visit to New York for the UN General Assembly in September, offering to mediate with the US but he turned them down. "There is no need for mediation.

There is no need for all these messages. Act on your commitments, and we will sit and talk," he said.

Iran's economy was already suffering from major structural problems -- including major banking issues -- before Trump walked out of the nucleaIran, Tehran, Iran President, hassan Rouhani, US Sanctions on Iran, White House, Donald Trump, r deal. But Trump's announcement in May helped fuel a run on Iran's currency that has seen the rial lose more than two thirds of its value, driving up prices and forcing the government to resort to food handouts for the country's poor.

Rouhani came to power in 2013, vowing to rebuild ties with the world and attract billions of dollars in foreign investment. The other parties to the nuclear deal -- Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia -- have all vehemently opposed the US move and vowed to keep trade going, though they are struggling to convince private companies to stand up to US pressure.

Most of the international firms who lined up to work in Iran after the 2015 deal have been forced to leave, including France's Total, Peugeot and Renault, Germany's Siemens. "Today, it's not just us who are angry with America's policies. Even European companies and governments are angry with America's policies," said Rouhani.

...
Tags: hassan rouhani, us sanctions on iran, white house, donald trump
Location: Iran, Teheran, Teheran




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honor 8X review: The midrange killer?

With Huawei's reasonably new mid-range 710 chipset, cameras powered by the AI prowess and a fairly large 3750mAh battery, Honor seeks to oust its rival brands.
 

Gautam Gambhir slams BCCI, CoA, CAB after Azharuddin rings bell at Eden Gardens

Azharuddin who featured in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India was banned by the BCCI in 2000 for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

Doggie Professor Srinivas Jakkani shares tips on you can keep your pets safe and stress free this Diwali. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

First moon walk's commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

The other two astronauts who took part in the mission, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins, also each received one of these plaques. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

iPhone XR vs Pixel 3 XL: The Apple-Google photography battle wages on

It’s impressive to see how the difference between the best of Apple and best of the Android world has shrunken to extremely low levels, if not be on par with each other.
 

Apple iPhone XR review: R stands for reasonable

The iPhone XR is easily one of the most reasonable smartphones Apple has ever built in recent times and you won’t need the fortune to enjoy the latest as well as the greatest from Apple.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

When Iran exports fall after US sanctions, Saudi to open its oil tap

Iranian officials are betting on the unstable market conditions to beat US sanctions. (Representational Image)

Saudi crown prince says Jamal Khashoggi incident ‘very painful, not justifiable’

'The incident that happened is very painful, for all Saudis... The incident is not justifiable,' Prince said. (Photo: AFP)

5 children among civilians killed in US-led coalition strike in Syria: Monitor

Will reach out to India again after 2019 elections, says Imran Khan

Khan is in Saudi Arabia for the second time this month seeking to shore up financial aid as the country reels from a looming balance of payments crisis. (Photo: File)

Khashoggi murder 'planned', Saudi suspects tampered with cameras: Erdogan

Erdogan added he still wanted answers on numerous issues including 'who gave orders' to the team and where the corpse is. (Photo: AFP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham