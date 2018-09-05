search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Middle East

10 passengers taken ill on Dubai-New York flight, being treated, says Emirates

REUTERS
Published Sep 5, 2018, 8:43 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2018, 8:43 pm IST
On arrival at JFK, the passengers were immediately checked by local health authorities and medical support was given.
Emirates flight 203, a double-deck Airbus A388 carrying about 500 passengers, landed shortly after 9 am EDT (1300 GMT), according to an airlines spokeswoman. (Representational Image)
 Emirates flight 203, a double-deck Airbus A388 carrying about 500 passengers, landed shortly after 9 am EDT (1300 GMT), according to an airlines spokeswoman. (Representational Image)

Dubai: An Emirates airline flight from Dubai was quarantined at New York's John F Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday morning after passengers became ill during the flight, the airline and New York news media said.

Emirates flight 203, a double-deck Airbus A388 carrying about 500 passengers, landed shortly after 9 am EDT (1300 GMT), according to an airlines spokeswoman.

 

The spokesperson said 10 passengers fell ill on the flight from Dubai to New York. New York media outlets had earlier put the number at about 100 passengers.

"Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on board flight EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill," the spokesperson said. "On arrival at JFK, as a precaution, they were immediately checked by local health authorities and those needing medical attention will be attended to."

She said all other passengers would be allowed to leave the plane shortly.

Officials from the Port Authority Police Department and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were on scene, according to news station WNBC, but did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The mayor's office also did not respond to requests for comment.

Larry Cohen, who identified himself as one of the passengers aboard the plane, uploaded photos on Twitter showing dozens of police and emergency vehicles waiting outside the plane on the tarmac.

"All we have been told is that there are some sick passengers and that we need to remain on board," Cohen told Reuters via Twitter messaging.

Tags: emirates, new york
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man surprises policewoman who stopped him from killing himself

Man surprises policewoman who stopped him from killing himself. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Salman reveals who he’s in relationship for longest time, plans to marry the person

Salman Khan will next be seen in ‘Bharat.’
 

Video: After Anushka, Ranveer abuses man from car, latter calls him 'stupid', 'flop'

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma last worked together in ‘Dil Dhadakne Do.’
 

Ganguly: Rahul Dravid dropped India batting consultant job after meeting Ravi Shastri

CoA chief Vinod Rai later mentioned that they assigned the CAC to only appoint the coach and that the board wasn’t aware of any additional appointments. (Photo: AFP)
 

Transgender man without penis tricked women by using unknown object during sex

His lawyer said that Delacruz was born a female in Madrid in 1983 and developed a male appearance at the age of eight (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

The kingdom’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has drawn harsh criticism from rights groups over the targeting of human rights activists and political dissidents across the spectrum since his appointment in June 2017. (Photo: File)

Qatar lifts exit visa system; workers can now leave without permits

Most migrant workers would be able to leave the country without having to obtain permits from their employers under the law, said the International Labour Organization in a statement via its Doha office. (Photo: AP)

Jalaluddin, Haqqani network founder, dies

His group is at the heart of regional tensions, with Washington and Kabul long suspecting the Haqqanis of having links to Pakistan's shadowy military establishment. (Photo: AFP)

Turkish forces to continue counter-terrorism ops in Iraq, Syria: President

'The operations of the Turkish army in Jarabulus, Al-Bab and Afrin will be carried out in other Syrian regions, up to the Iraqi border,' Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. (Photo: ANI)

Suicide attack kills at least six tribal militiamen in northern Iraq

A militant wearing a suicide vest blew himself up just after midnight at Adnan al-Ganam’s house in the village of Asdira, Colonel Khalil al-Sahn, the police chief of surrounding Shirqat district, told Reuters. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham