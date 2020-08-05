133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,906,520

51,189

Recovered

1,280,667

50,227

Deaths

39,820

849

Maharashtra45795629935616142 Tamil Nadu2682852087844349 Andhra Pradesh176333956251604 Karnataka145830692722704 Delhi1391561252264033 Uttar Pradesh100310572711817 West Bengal80984568841785 Telangana6894649675563 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
World Middle East 05 Aug 2020 Beirut explosions: M ...
World, Middle East

Beirut explosions: More than 70 killed, thousands injured in the Lebanon capital

AFP
Published Aug 5, 2020, 9:00 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2020, 9:00 am IST
Lebaon's PM said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored for years in a portside warehouse had blown up, leading to the second explosion
Civilians carry a victim at the explosion scene that hit the seaport, in Beirut Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris. (AP)
 Civilians carry a victim at the explosion scene that hit the seaport, in Beirut Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris. (AP)

Beirut: Two enormous explosions devastated Beirut's port on Tuesday, leaving at least 73 people dead and thousands injured, shaking distant buildings and spreading panic and chaos across the Lebanese capital.

The second blast sent an enormous orange fireball into the sky, immediately followed by a tornado-like shockwave that flattened the port and swept the city, shattering windows kilometres (miles) away.

 

Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that 2,750 tonnes of the agricultural fertiliser ammonium nitrate that had been stored for years in a portside warehouse had blown up, sparking "a disaster in every sense of the word".

Bloodied and dazed wounded people stumbled among the debris, glass shards and burning buildings in central Beirut as the health ministry reported 73 dead and 3,700 injured across wide parts of the country's biggest city.

"What happened today will not pass without accountability," said Diab. "Those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price."

 

General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim earlier said the "highly explosive material" had been confiscated years earlier and stored in the warehouse, just minutes walk from Beirut's shopping and nightlife districts.

The blasts were so massive they shook the entire city and could be heard throughout the small country, and as far away as Nicosia on the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, 240 kilometres (150 miles) away.

A soldier at the port, where relatives of the missing scrambled for news of their loved ones, told AFP: "It's a catastrophe inside. There are corpses on the ground. Ambulances are still lifting the dead."

 

"It was like an atomic bomb," said Makrouhie Yerganian, a retired schoolteacher in her mid-70s who has lived near the port for decades.

"I've experienced everything, but nothing like this before," even during the country's 1975-1990 civil war, she said.

"All the buildings around here have collapsed."

Her 91-year-old uncle, who lived in the same building, was wounded in the blast and later died.

AFP correspondents across the city saw shop and apartment windows blown out and streets covered with broken glass.

 

Photos posted online even showed damage to the inside of Beirut airport's terminal, some nine kilometres from the explosion.

Hospitals already struggling with the country's coronavirus outbreak were overwhelmed by the influx of wounded people and the country's Red Cross called for urgent blood donations.

'We saw the mushroom'

As the national defence council declared Beirut a disaster zone, Diab appealed to Lebanon's allies to "stand by" the country and "help us treat these deep wounds".

Condolences poured in from across the world with Gulf nations, the United States and even Lebanon's arch foe Israel offering to send aid.

 

AFP video footage showed areas of near-complete devastation, with cars flipped onto their roofs like children's toys, warehouses flattened and survivors drenched from head to toe in their own blood.

"We heard an explosion, then we saw the mushroom," said a Beirut resident who witnessed the second deafening explosion from her balcony in the city's Mansourieh district.

"The force of the blast threw us backwards into the apartment."

An AFP correspondent at the scene minutes after said every shop in the Hamra commercial district had sustained damage, with entire storefronts destroyed and many cars wrecked.

 

A huge blaze sent up black smoke from the port area, as helicopters dumped water on burning buildings.

A ship moored off the port was on fire, and the blasts also damaged a vessel deployed with United Nations peacekeeping force UNIFIL and injured some of its personnel.

'Like an earthquake'

Hundreds immediately shared their shock and grief on social media.

"Buildings are shaking," tweeted one resident, while another wrote: "An enormous, deafening explosion just engulfed Beirut. Heard it from miles away."

 

Online footage from a Lebanese newspaper office showed blown out windows, scattered furniture and demolished interior panelling.

The explosions hit a country already reeling from its worst economic crisis in decades which has left nearly half of the population in poverty, as well as from the coronavirus pandemic.

Lebanon's economy has collapsed in recent months, with the local currency plummeting, businesses closing en masse and poverty soaring at the same alarming rate as unemployment.

Charity Save the Children said "the incident could not have occurred at a worse time".

 

The explosions came three days before a UN tribunal's verdict on the murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri, who was killed in a huge 2005 truck bomb attack.

Four alleged members of the Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah are on trial in absentia at the court in the Netherlands over the huge Beirut bombing that killed Sunni billionaire Hariri and 21 other people.

A woman in the city centre Tuesday told AFP the blast "felt like an earthquake" and "bigger than the explosion in the assassination of Rafic Hariri in 2005".

 

...
Tags: lebanon, beirut explosions, beirut explosion reason, ammonia nitrate, prime minister hassan diab
Location: Lebanon, Beirut, Beirut


Latest From World

Victorian protective service officers are seen walking on patrol past a sign to urge people to stay home as lockdown of Melbourne forces people to stay at home if not working due to the continuing spread of COVID-19, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (AP)

Cases continue to surge in Melbourne even after month-long lockdown

Australian Al Jazeera journalist, reporter/senior producer Drew Ambrose, right, leaves the Bukit Aman police headquarters after being questioned by the Malaysian police over a documentary about the country's arrests of undocumented migrants, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP)

Malaysian police raid Al Jazeera office over documentary on migrants

US president Donald Trump (left), and Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen. (File Image)

US announces 'highest level' visit to Taiwan in decades

A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut. — AP photo

Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's capital Beirut



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's capital Beirut

A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut. — AP photo

Last Supper of Israeli democracy: Artist slams Netanyahu with life-size statue

An installation depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a mock

Iran detains head of US-based 'terrorist' group

Iranian Supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses the nation in a televised speech. (AP)

Iran launches missiles at UAE airbase where India's Rafales were halted overnight

Iran has moved a mock aircraft carrier to the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the US satellite photographs released on July 27, 2020 show likely signaling the Islamic Republic soon plans to use it for live-fire drills. (AFP)

Kerala girl falls to death from apartment building in Sharjah

Sharjah Police are investigating what could have led to the incident, while prosecutors have ordered for an examination to be carried out on the girl's body in the forensic lab. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham