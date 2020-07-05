103rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

672,695

22,809

Recovered

408,645

14,326

Deaths

19,279

610

Maharashtra2000641080828671 Tamil Nadu107001605921450 Delhi97200682563004 Gujarat35398254141926 Uttar Pradesh2655418154773 Telangana2231211537288 Karnataka215499246335 West Bengal2123114166736 Rajasthan1953215640447 Andhra Pradesh176998008218 Haryana1654812257260 Madhya Pradesh1460411234598 Bihar11457848888 Assam9800632814 Jammu and Kashmir82465143127 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Chhatisgarh3065241414 Uttarakhand2791190937 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4593956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
World Middle East 05 Jul 2020 Record spike in dail ...
World, Middle East

Record spike in daily global coronavirus cases, up more than 212,000

REUTERS
Published Jul 5, 2020, 10:42 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2020, 10:43 am IST
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, marking another unfortunate milestone in the spread of the disease
A Christian woman wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus scans a QR code on her smartphone before attending a service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)
 A Christian woman wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus scans a QR code on her smartphone before attending a service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report.

 

The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

...
Tags: joshua wong, tanya chan. hong kong protests, national security law, china;s authoritarianism, coronavirus daily count, worldwide new cases, covid-19 update, world health organization


Latest From World

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch as a 21-gun salute by the Presidential Salute Battery, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), is fired by canons on the Ellispe during a

Fourth of July: Trump vows to defeat 'radical left' while virus soars

In this photo taken on March 02, 2020 Afghan Taliban militants and villagers attend a gathering as they celebrate the peace deal and their victory in the Afghan conflict on US in Afghanistan, in Alingar district of Laghman Province. Al-Qaida's regional affiliate maintains close ties to the Taliban and has an

‘No guarantee that Afghanistan won’t be used as launchpad for attacks against US’

The Netherlands will not be the first member state whose ID cards omit gender. The German ID card does not include it. (Photo | Pixabay - Gerd Altmann)

Government doesn't care what's down there: Gender will be omitted from Dutch ID cards

A man looks at books in a public library in Hong Kong on July 4, 2020. - Books written by prominent Hong Kong democracy activists have started to disappear from the city's libraries, online records show, days after Beijing imposed a draconian national security law on the finance hub.The new security law and the removal of books raises questions of whether academic freedom still exists. (Photo | AFP)

Books on democracy removed from Hong Kong libraries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

A good year of harvest brings hope to war-torn Syria after a long time

A farmer collects wheat kernels into a bucket before being poured into sacks during the harvest season, in a field in the countryside of al-Kaswa, south of Syria's capital Damascus. (AFP)

Trial of Saudi officials in Khashoggi murder begins in Turkey

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (AFP)

Museum or mosque? The debates around Byzantium’s iconic Hagia Sofia

People visit the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, one of Istanbul's main tourist attractions in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul. (AP)

Qatar to further ease coronavirus curbs as infections pass peak

A Saudi cinema viewer has his temperature taken as he wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP)

Chartered ship with 673 Indian fishermen leaves Iran for Tamil Nadu

Representatiional Image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham