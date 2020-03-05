World Middle East 05 Mar 2020 Indian girl in Dubai ...
Indian girl in Dubai tests positive for Coronavirus

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2020, 2:51 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2020, 2:51 pm IST
The girl tested positive for the COVID-19 after she contracted the infection from her father who travelled overseas
 Representational image (AP photo)

A 16-year-old Indian girl here has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infection cases in the UAE to 28, according to media reports.

Health officials here confirmed on Wednesday that a new coronavirus case was detected in the girl who attended an Indian school in Dubai, Al-Arabiya website reported.

 

The girl tested positive for the COVID-19 after she contracted the infection from her father who travelled overseas, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was quoted as saying by the report.

The Indian High School in Dubai will be closed from Thursday as a precautionary measure, the Gulf News reported.

“As a precautionary measure, Indian High School Group of schools is closed from Thursday, March 5. Detailed circular about exams will be mailed. Your well-being is important. Take care,” the report said.

The father developed symptoms of the virus five days after returning to Dubai. Both the student and family members have been quarantined in hospital and are stable and recovering well. All other family members have also been quarantined, the Khaleej Times reported.

“Within the framework of comprehensive preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus, the DHA is conducting tests and monitoring the students, staff and workers of the school that may have interacted with the coronavirus patient,” the DHA was quoted as saying by the Gulf News.

“DHA has adopted stringent pro-active precautionary measures to ensure the health, safety and well-being of all students of the school and their families. In coordination with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), we have issued instructions for classes in the school to be suspended,” it said.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19)


