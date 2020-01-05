World Middle East 05 Jan 2020 Iraq parliament vote ...
World, Middle East

Iraq parliament votes to expel US military

AFP
Published Jan 5, 2020, 9:11 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2020, 9:23 pm IST
Lawmakers in Baghdad vote to get the US to withdraw 5000 troops from Iraq
In this image released by the US Defense Department, equipment assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division is loaded into aircraft bound for the US Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg. - Thousands more US troops were ordered to the Middle East after the US assassinated Iran's military mastermind and Tehran promised "severe revenge." (AFP)
 In this image released by the US Defense Department, equipment assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division is loaded into aircraft bound for the US Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg. - Thousands more US troops were ordered to the Middle East after the US assassinated Iran's military mastermind and Tehran promised "severe revenge." (AFP)

Beirut: Iraq's parliament has voted to expel the US military from the country.

Lawmakers voted Sunday in favour of a resolution that calls for ending foreign military presence in the country. The resolution's main aim is to get the US to withdraw some 5,000 US troops present in different parts of Iraq.

 

The vote comes two days after a US airstrike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani inside Iraq, dramatically increasing regional tensions.

The Iraqi resolution specifically calls for ending an agreement in which Washington sent troops to Iraq more than four years ago to help in the fight against the Islamic State group.

The resolution was backed by most Shiite members of parliament, who hold a majority of seats.

Many Sunni and Kurdish legislators did not show up for the session, apparently because they oppose abolishing the deal.

While Iraqi lawmakers urged the government to oust US troops deployed across the country, Iraqi protesters flooded the streets on Sunday to denounce both Iran and the US as "occupiers", angry that fears of war between the rivals was derailing their anti-government movement.

For three months, youth-dominated rallies in the capital and Shiite-majority south have condemned Iraq's ruling class as corrupt, inept and beholden to Iran. For protesters who were hitting the streets, Iran was also a target for blame.

"No to Iran, no to America!" chanted hundreds of young Iraqis as they marched through the southern protest hotspot of Diwaniyah.

Young children present carried posters in the shape of Iraq and waved their country's tri-colour.

"We're taking a stance against the two occupiers: Iran and the US," one demonstrator told AFP.

Nearby, a teenage girl held a handwritten signing reading: "Peace be on the land created to live in peace, but which has yet to see a single peaceful day."

Iraqi helicopters circled above, surveying the scene.

When Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US air strike, some Iraqi protesters initially rejoiced, having blamed Soleimani for propping up the government they have been trying to bring down since early October.

But joy swifty turned to worry, as protesters realised pounding war drums would drown out their calls for peaceful reform of Iraq's government.

In a bold move, young protesters in the southern city of Nasiriyah blocked a mourning procession for Soleimani and top Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis from reaching their protest camp.

Outraged pro-Iran mourners fired on the protesters, wounding three, medical sources told AFP.

"We refuse a proxy war on Iraqi territory and the creation of crisis after crisis," said student Raad Ismail.

"We're warning them: don't ignore our demands, whatever the excuse," he said.

The demonstrators are calling for early parliamentary voting based on a new electoral law. They hope this would bring transparent and independent lawmakers to parliament.

...
Tags: baghdad, us air strike, qassem soleimani, us troops in iraq


Latest From World

Saudi Arabia was not consulted by its ally Washington over a US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, an official said Sunday, as the kingdom sought to defuse soaring regional tensions. (Photo: File)

'US didnt consult us before attack on Iranian general': Saudi official

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the incident of vandalism at the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, saying that the attack is against 'his vision' and that the perpetrators would not find any protection from the government or police. (Photo: File)

'Against my vision': Imran Khan condemns Nankana Sahib incident

Kamaljeet Kaur and her husband Kanwaljeet Singh have been preparing simple meals of curry and rice for the victims in their Desi Grill restaurant in Bairnsdale in Victoria for the last five days as the bushfire crisis in the country worsened. (Photo: Facebook)

'Situation is bad': Indian couple provides free meals to Australia bushfires victims

Iran has promised 'harsh revenge.' (Photo: AP)

Soleimani’s body arrives in Iran as Trump issues new threats



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

'US didnt consult us before attack on Iranian general': Saudi official

Saudi Arabia was not consulted by its ally Washington over a US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, an official said Sunday, as the kingdom sought to defuse soaring regional tensions. (Photo: File)

Soleimani’s body arrives in Iran as Trump issues new threats

Iran has promised 'harsh revenge.' (Photo: AP)

At least 28 dead in raid on Tripoli military school: ministry

The GNA health ministry called for blood donors to go to hospitals and blood banks to help those injured. (Photo: AFP)

Trump: 52 Iran targets lined up, one for every American hostage taken in 1979

US president Donald Trump makes a statement on Iran at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida. (Photo: AFP)

10 dead in Iran bus crash

Pictures released by the news agency showed Red Crescent emergency workers searching through the wreckage of an overturned yellow bus. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham