133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,906,520

51,189

Recovered

1,280,667

50,227

Deaths

39,820

849

Maharashtra45795629935616142 Tamil Nadu2682852087844349 Andhra Pradesh176333956251604 Karnataka145830692722704 Delhi1391561252264033 Uttar Pradesh100310572711817 West Bengal80984568841785 Telangana6894649675563 Gujarat64684476632504 Bihar5956738508336 Rajasthan4555532051719 Assam4527633429109 Haryana3717330470440 Odisha3629723074248 Madhya Pradesh3428524099900 Kerala268731527885 Jammu and Kashmir2200614032407 Punjab1852711882442 Jharkhand135004794125 Chhatisgarh9820725661 Uttarakhand7800453890 Goa6816487656 Tripura5389360527 Puducherry3982241156 Manipur292017667 Himachal Pradesh2818165813 Nagaland21296574 Arunachal Pradesh175810633 Chandigarh116070619 Meghalaya9022645 Sikkim6882971 Mizoram4962660
World Middle East 04 Aug 2020 Massive explosion sh ...
World, Middle East

Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's capital Beirut

PTI
Published Aug 4, 2020, 9:42 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2020, 10:06 pm IST
The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city centre
A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut. — AP photo
 A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut. — AP photo

Beirut: Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.

An Associated Press photographer near the port saw people lying injured on the ground, and hospitals called for blood donations, but exact casualties were not immediately known.

 

Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down, ceiling collapsed and windows were shattered.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. It came at a time when Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.

It also comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon’s southern border.

Online video showed a column of smoke rising from the port area from what appeared to be an initial explosion, followed by a massive blast that sent up a mushroom cloud and a shock wave racing over the city.

 

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut’s port inside an area where fireworks were stored.

...
Tags: beirut, lebanon, beirut explosion
Location: Lebanon, Beirut, Beirut


Latest From World

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters that U.S. has been escalating its actions against Chinese journalists. (AP Photo)

China vows to retaliate if Chinese journos forced to leave US

Islamabad high court on Monday ordered the Pakistan government to give

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan court allows India to recruit lawyer

There are about 7,70,000 Indians in Oman, of which about 6,55,000 are workers and professionals. (Representational Image: PTI)

COVID-19: Over 50,000 Indians repatriated from Oman since May

A worker cleans security bollards outside Flinders Street station in Melbourne. (AFP)

Evening curfew imposed in Melbourne for next six weeks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Last Supper of Israeli democracy: Artist slams Netanyahu with life-size statue

An installation depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a mock

Iran detains head of US-based 'terrorist' group

Iranian Supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses the nation in a televised speech. (AP)

Iran launches missiles at UAE airbase where India's Rafales were halted overnight

Iran has moved a mock aircraft carrier to the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the US satellite photographs released on July 27, 2020 show likely signaling the Islamic Republic soon plans to use it for live-fire drills. (AFP)

Kerala girl falls to death from apartment building in Sharjah

Sharjah Police are investigating what could have led to the incident, while prosecutors have ordered for an examination to be carried out on the girl's body in the forensic lab. (Representational Image)

Lebanon ex-PM Hariri assassination verdict due this week

Four alleged members of the Shiite Muslim fundamentalist group Hezbollah are on trial over the huge Beirut suicide bombing that killed Sunni billionaire Hariri and 21 other people. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham