World Middle East 04 Jan 2020 Iran’s top Gen ...
World, Middle East

Iran’s top Gen killed in US airstrike

AP
Published Jan 4, 2020, 1:35 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2020, 1:35 am IST
Foolish Escalation, says Iran after Gen. Soleimani’s death; Iran vows harsh retaliation for US attack.
A picture published by the media office of the Iraqi military’s joint operations forces on their official Facebook page shows a destroyed vehicle on fire following a US strike on Friday on Baghdad international airport road in which top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed along with eight others, including the deputy head of Iraqs powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force. (AFP)
 A picture published by the media office of the Iraqi military’s joint operations forces on their official Facebook page shows a destroyed vehicle on fire following a US strike on Friday on Baghdad international airport road in which top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed along with eight others, including the deputy head of Iraqs powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force. (AFP)

Baghdad: Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation” for a US airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Tehran’s top general and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East, as tensions soared in the wake of the targeted killing.

The killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, marks a major escalation in the standoff between Washington and Iran, which has careened from one crisis to another since President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions.

 

The US urged its US citizens to leave Iraq “immediately.” Around 5,200 American troops are based in Iraq, where they mainly train Iraqi forces and help to combat Islamic State militants.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the US after the airstrike, calling Soleimani the “international face of resistance.” Khamenei declared three days of public mourning for the general’s death, and appointed Maj. Gen. Esmail Ghaani, Soleim-ani’s deputy, to replace him as head of the elite Quds force.

Iran also summoned the Swiss charges d’affaires, who represents US interests in Tehran, to protest the killing. Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Jav-ad Zarif called the strike “an act of state terrorism and violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.” The killing, and any forceful retaliation by Iran, could ignite a conflict that engulfs the whole region, endangering US troops in Iraq, Syria and beyond. Over the last two decades, Soleimani had assembled a network of heavily armed allies stretching all the way to southern Lebanon, on Israel’s doorstep. However, the brazen killing may itself act as a deterrent, with fears of an all-out war leading Iran and its allies to delay or restrain any potential response.

Oil prices surged on news of the killing and markets were mixed.

The defense department said it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the reg-ion.” It also accused Soleimani of approving the orchestrated violent protests at the US Emb-assy in Baghdad earlier this week.

The airport strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces. A PMF official said the strike killed a total of eight people, including Soleimani’s son-in-law.

The attack marks a turning point in the Middle East and represents a drastic change for US policy toward Iran after months of tensions.    

...
Tags: iran revolutionary guard, hashed al-shaabi, soleimani, khamanei, us airstrike


Latest From World

Australian PM 'inclined' to cancel India visit amid bushfire crisis

A statement by Pakistan Foreign Office said that Islamabad has viewed the recent development in the Middle East with 'deep concerns', which, it said,

'Avoid unilateral actions, use of force': Pakistan miffed with US over action on Iran

Donald Trump’s campaign team says his massive fundraising makes his reelection almost certain. (File photo: AFP)

Despite impeachment, Trumps rakes in the dollars for his reelection

'The orders for the (Quds) force remain exactly as they were during the leadership of martyr Soleimani,

Iran appoints Esmail Qaani as new Chief of Quds Force post top commander’s death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Extremely dangerous, foolish escalation: Iran on US air strike that killed Soleimani

Iran Foreign Minister Javed Zarif said that Washington bears responsibility for all consequences of its 'rogue adventurism'. (Photo: ANI)

Trump ordered killing of Soleimani to protect US personnel abroad: Pentagon

This combination of file photos shows Qasem Soleimani (left)and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. (AFP)

10 dead in Iran bus crash

Pictures released by the news agency showed Red Crescent emergency workers searching through the wreckage of an overturned yellow bus. (Photo: AFP)

'Afghanistan and Pakistan jolted by strong 6.1 quake': USGS

The 6.1-magnitude quake hit around 50 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of Jurm in northern Afghanistan and was over 200 kilometres deep, the USGS said. (Photo: Pixabay)

ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Iraqi intel officers

In their long hunt for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Iraqi intelligence teams secured a break in February 2018 after one of the Islamic State leader’s top aides gave them information on how he escaped capture for so many years, said two Iraqi security officials. (Photo:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham