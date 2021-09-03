World Middle East 03 Sep 2021 Senior Taliban leade ...
World, Middle East

Senior Taliban leader meets German envoy, discusses Afghanistan situation

ANI
Published Sep 3, 2021, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 4:09 pm IST
 On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country. (AFP Photo)

Kabul: Taliban Political office Deputy Head Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai met with Germany's Ambassador to Afghanistan Marx Putzel on Friday, reported TOLOnews.

Stanekzai and Putzel discussed the situation in Afghanistan, the reopening of Kabul Airport and the continuation of German humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews.

 

The senior Taliban leader also met Turkey's Ambassador to Qatar Mustafa Goksu on Thursday.

The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country earlier this month. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

