World Middle East 03 Sep 2019 Iran President Rouha ...
World, Middle East

Iran President Rouhani rules out any bilateral talks with US

PTI
Published Sep 3, 2019, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2019, 1:41 pm IST
Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since last year when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear accord.
US President Donald Trump and Iran President Hassan Rouhani. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump and Iran President Hassan Rouhani. (Photo: AP)

Tehran: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, on Tuesday, ruled out holding any bilateral talks with the United States, saying the Islamic republic is opposed to such negotiations in principle.

In an address to parliament, Rouhani also said Iran was ready to further reduce its commitments to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal "in the coming days" if current negotiations yield no results by Thursday.

 

Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear accord and began reimposing crippling sanctions.

The arch-foes were on the cusp of confrontation in June when Iran downed a US drone and Trump ordered retaliatory strikes before cancelling them at the last minute.

France has been leading efforts to calm the situation, with President Emmanuel Macron expressing hope during G7 talks in late August of organising a meeting between Rouhani and Trump.

"Maybe there has been a misunderstanding. We've said it several times and we repeat it -- there has been no decision to hold bilateral talks with the US," said Rouhani.

"In principle, we don't want bilateral talks with the United States," he was quoted as saying on the official government website.

"If the United States lifts all sanctions, it would be possible to talk (with them) during 5+1 meetings as in the past," he said, referring to the six major powers involved in negotiating the 2015 deal.

Iran has hit back with countermeasures in response to the US withdrawal from the deal, which gave it relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

It has already increased its uranium enrichment and stockpiles, and Rouhani said Tuesday a "third step will be enacted in the coming days" unless the remaining parties to the deal honour their own commitments.

"If by Thursday these negotiations yield no results, we will announce the third step of the reduction of our commitments," the Iranian president said.

The 2015 deal was agreed between Iran and the so-called 5+1 -- UN Security Council permanent members Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States plus Germany.

...
Tags: iran, us, trump
Location: Iran, Teheran


Latest From World

There is widespread local scepticism about its impact, after a promised national windfall from a previous LNG project failed to materialise. (Photo: Representational image)

Papua New Guinea approves vast Total gas project despite reservations

The incident sparked public outrage as Monday marked the start of classes for school students. (Representational Image)

8 students killed in knife attack in China

Hong Kong's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, on Tuesday said she had not tendered resignation to Beijing, nor even 'contemplated to discuss a resignation' with her mainland superiors. (Photo: File)

'Not quitting': Hong Kong's Carrie Lam after audio leak

Khan said, “I assure that you will be issued multiple visas... This is our responsibility. We will facilitate you rather will give you visas at airport.' (Photo: File)

‘Will give you visas at airport’: Imran Khan’s promise to Sikh pilgrims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US school bans 'Harry Potter' series, stating risk of 'conjuring evil spirits'

The official told the newspaper that he contacted several exorcists in the US and abroad and they reportedly suggested removing the popular book series. (Photo: AP)
 

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri protestor who lost vision

Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Monday retweeted a photo of an adult filmstar while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury. (Photo: ANI)
 

Top car news: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios review, Renault Kwid facelift, Kia Seltos pics

he Kia Seltos is available in two trims - the Tech Line and the GT Line.
 

This is how Bhumi Pednekar ruined Kartik Aaryan's strict diet

Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Arjun Kapoor to Kajol, B-town celebs wish fans

Lord Ganesha.
 

Too old for American president? Health and fitness a better question

But as Trump mocks Biden for verbal missteps, suggesting age has slowed his Democratic rival, both Sanders and Biden have conspicuously showcased their physical activity during the campaign. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Escalation between Israel, Hezbollah ends but tensions remained along Lebanese border

Hezbollah issued a statement soon afterward saying it had destroyed an Israeli military vehicle and killed and wounded those inside. (Photo: AFP)

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ready for any scenario after Hezbollah clash

Netanyahu, whose re-election campaign ahead of a poll less than three weeks away could have been complicated by war in the north, signalled business as usual after the hostilities erupted along the frontier with Lebanon. (Photo: AP)

Iran gets back at Trump's taunt of failed Iranian satellite launch

There were speculations that the satellite was Nahid-1. Jahromi's tweet claimed that the satellite was intact. (Photo: Twitter | @azarijahromi)

2 policemen injured in ISIS attack targeting Bangladesh minister in Dhaka

'Six policemen were in the minister's security team and the minister was going to a programme of Border Guard Bangladesh. We got stuck at the traffic lights at Science Lab intersection. The bomb exploded when I got off (from the escort vehicle) and walked ahead to ask traffic police to clear the way for the minister,' the paper quoted injured ASI AB Shahabuddin as saying. (Photo: File | Representational)

Taliban attack 2nd Afghan city as US envoy affirms closeness of deal

The attacks are seen as strengthening the Taliban's negotiating position in the talks with US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. (Photo: File | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham