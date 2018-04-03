search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Middle East

Entitled to live peacefully on own land: Saudi’s crown prince touts Israeli rights

REUTERS
Published Apr 3, 2018, 5:56 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 5:56 pm IST
Saudi Arabia - birthplace of Islam and home to its holiest shrines - does not recognise Israel.
‘We have religious concerns about the fate of the holy mosque in Jerusalem and about the rights of the Palestinian people. This is what we have. We don't have any objection against any other people,’ Prince Mohammed said. (Photo: File)
 ‘We have religious concerns about the fate of the holy mosque in Jerusalem and about the rights of the Palestinian people. This is what we have. We don't have any objection against any other people,’ Prince Mohammed said. (Photo: File)

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's crown prince said Israelis are entitled to live peacefully on their own land in an interview published on Monday in US magazine The Atlantic, another public sign of ties between Riyadh and Tel Aviv appearing to grow closer.

Asked if he believes the Jewish people have a right to a nation-state in at least part of their ancestral homeland, Mohammed bin Salman was quoted as saying: "I believe the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land. But we have to have a peace agreement to assure the stability for everyone and to have normal relations."

 

Saudi Arabia - birthplace of Islam and home to its holiest shrines - does not recognise Israel. It has maintained for years that normalising relations hinges on Israeli withdrawal from Arab lands captured in the 1967 Middle East war, territory Palestinians seek for a future state.

"We have religious concerns about the fate of the holy mosque in Jerusalem and about the rights of the Palestinian people. This is what we have. We don't have any objection against any other people," Prince Mohammed said.

Increased tension between Tehran and Riyadh has fuelled speculation that shared interests may push Saudi Arabia and Israel to work together against what they see as a common Iranian threat.

Saudi Arabia opened its airspace for the first time to a commercial flight to Israel in March, which an Israeli official hailed as historic following two years of efforts.

In November, an Israeli cabinet member disclosed covert contacts with Saudi Arabia, a rare acknowledgment of long-rumoured secret dealings which Riyadh still denies.

Tags: mohammed bin salman, benjamin netanyahu, israeli rights
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Riyadh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twin navigation satellites launched in China

The satellites, coded 30th and 31st in the BDS, entered the orbit more than three hours after the launch. (Photo: ANI)
 

Instagram abandons Apple Watch

Instagram’s Apple Watch app was one of the social apps that made its debut in the early times of watchOS.
 

Intel Core i9 processor comes to mobile

The latest 8th-Gen Intel Core i9, i7 and i5 processors for laptops are based on the Coffee Lake platform.
 

Here’s Stephen Hawking's final gift to the world

The church bell tolled 76 times, once for each year of Prof Hawking's life, as the solid oak coffin adorned with floral tributes arrived in a hearse. (Photo: AP)
 

Snake diet: Trainer claims eating like one can help you lose weight

Trainer claims eating like a snake can help you lose weight. (Photo: Pexels)
 

SpaceX’s recycled rocket and spaceship deliver cargo to ISS

The effort is part of SpaceX's mission to lower the cost of space flight by re-using costly, multimillion-dollar components that typically have been discarded into the ocean after each launch. (Photo: Space X Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Punished for wearing short skirt: Uber driver rapes, kills UK woman in Beirut

30-year-old Rebecca Dykes was working at the British Embassy in the Lebanese capital, pursuing her passion for travel and engaging in humanitarian work, oblivious to the brutal death she was soon to be faced with. (Photo: AFP)

Seeking a way out: Last rebels in E Ghouta poised to surrender to govt

Rebel fighters pray before they are evacuated outside Harasta in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus. (Photo: AFP)

Abayas left in locker: Saudi women find empowerment in ‘right to exercise’

Relying on word-of-mouth publicity in a country where exercising in public is culturally deemed unbecoming for women, Halah Alhamrani is working to empower a generation with little to no exposure to sports. (Photo: AFP)

Hell on Earth: 500 deaths later, UN calls for ceasefire amid E Ghouta massacre

After the council vote Saturday, Syrian warplanes backed by Russian air power launched new raids on a town in Eastern Ghouta, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. (Photo: AFP)

Iran responds to 3rd of protests with media blackout, ‘pay the price’ warnings

The protests began in Mashhad against high living costs and the struggling economy before spreading quickly to other areas and turning against the Islamic regime as a whole. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham