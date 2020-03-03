World Middle East 03 Mar 2020 Supreme leader' ...
World, Middle East

Supreme leader's confidant dies due to Covid 19 in Iran, toll climbs to 66

AP
Published Mar 3, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
The virus has killed at least 66 people among 1,501 cases in Iran
A medic disinfects hands of colleague against coronavirus, at a hospital in Tehran, Iran. AP Photo
 A medic disinfects hands of colleague against coronavirus, at a hospital in Tehran, Iran. AP Photo

Tehran: A member of a council that advises Iran’s supreme leader died Monday from the new coronavirus, becoming the highest-ranking official within the Islamic Republic’s Shiite theocracy to be killed by the illness ravaging the country.

The death of Expediency Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi came as Iran announced the virus had killed at least 66 people among 1,501 confirmed cases. There are now 1,700 cases of the new coronavirus across the Mideast. Of those outside Iran, most link back to the Islamic Republic, which after China has the highest death toll from the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus.

 

After downplaying the coronavirus as recently as last week, Iranian authorities now say they have plans to potentially mobilize 300,000 soldiers and volunteers to confront the virus.

Yet experts still worry Iran’s percentage of deaths to infections, now around 4.4%, is much higher than other countries, suggesting the number of infections in Iran may be much higher than current figures show. Saudi Arabia and Jordan meanwhile announced their first cases of the virus Monday.

Mirmohammadi, 71, died at a north Tehran hospital of the virus, state media said. His mother had reportedly died of the coronavirus in recent days as well.

Mirmohammadi, though not particularly well-known to the Iranian public, served as a top official in the presidencies of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and Ali Khamenei, now the country’s supreme leader. The state-run IRNA news agency described Mirmohammadi, whose father also once served on the Expediency Council, as having a close relationship to Khamenei.

The Expediency Council advises the supreme leader, as well as settles disputes between parliament and the Guardian Council, Iran’s constitutional watchdog that also oversees the country’s elections. The 45-member Expediency Council, which also includes former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and officials close to Khamenei, last met in February with Mirmohammadi on hand.

Mirmohammadi’s death makes him the highest-ranking official within Iran’s theocracy to be killed by the virus. The virus earlier killed Hadi Khosroshahi, Iran’s former ambassador to the Vatican, as well as a recently elected member of parliament.

Iran stands alone in how the virus has affected its government, even compared to hard-hit China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Those sick include Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, better known as “Sister Mary,” the English-speaking spokeswoman for the students who seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979 and sparked the 444-day hostage crisis, state media reported. Also sick is Iraj Harirchi, the head of an Iranian government task force on the coronavirus who tried to downplay the virus before falling ill.

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei, himself addressing journalists by teleconference over concerns about the virus, acknowledged the challenges remaining for the Islamic Republic.

“We will have two difficult weeks ahead,” he said.

Health Ministry spokesman Ali Reza Raisi, who gave the new figures for the virus Monday, said that Iran’s armed forces and its Basij, the all-volunteer arm of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, stood ready to mobilize 300,000 troops to help combat the virus. Already, Guard vehicles have been spraying disinfectant on streets in major cities.

Those troops would help sanitize public areas, as well as running down leads on who infected people had contacted before falling ill, Raisi said.

Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, no relation to the health ministry official, acknowledged some people had begun stockpiling medical supplies for profit in the country. He urged prosecutors to show “no mercy for hoarders.”

“Hoarding sanitizing items is playing with people’s lives and it is not ignorable,” Raisi said.

...
Tags: iran covid-19, tehran, iran's supreme leader, advisor


Latest From World

South Korean soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus in front of the Daegu city hall in Daegu, South Korea (AP Photo)

Covid 19 crisis in China wanes even as epidemic takes hold in US, elsewhere

Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one wearing a mask with his likeness, celebrate after first exit poll results for Israeli elections in Tel Aviv, Israel. AP Photo

Netanyahu claims victory in Israel polls

File photo taken on December 9, 2019 of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at a press conference with other young activists to discuss the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 at the IFEMA - Feria de Madrid exhibition centre, in Madrid. A Canadian oil-services company apologized on March 2, 2020 after an outcry over a sticker that showed their logo under a sexualized image targeting Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. (AFP)

Canada oil firm apologizes for using sexualized 'Greta' image

A doctor and a paramedic from the Emergency Medical Care System (SAMU) of Jalisco stand inside the mobile intensive care medical unit the “UTIM”, the first in Latin America equipped to transfer people infected with the COVID-19 virus in Guadalajara. AFP Photo

World in uncharted territory as virus spreads across the world, WHO says



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Peace deal hits first roadblock over Taliban prisoners release

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a news conference at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. AFP Photo

Thousands flee Syria as Turkey opens border to migrants

Migrants arrive at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing on a dinghy the Aegean sea from Turkey, Sunday (AP Photo)

In the times of Coronavirus, home is safest for Iranians

Pedestrians wearing face masks cross a square in western Tehran, Iran, on Saturday. AP Photo

Taliban begins outreach after signing peace deal with US

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses the press following the US-Taliban deal signing ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha. AFP Photo

50 people have died so far due to COVID-19, Iranian news agency says

A public bus driver, right, and a pedestrian wear masks to help guard against the Coronavirus in downtown Tehran, Iran. AP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham