Netanyahu claims victory in Israel polls

AFP
Published Mar 3, 2020, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2020, 12:16 pm IST
The election, Israel's third in less than a year, was called after inconclusive votes in April and September
Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one wearing a mask with his likeness, celebrate after first exit poll results for Israeli elections in Tel Aviv, Israel. AP Photo
 Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one wearing a mask with his likeness, celebrate after first exit poll results for Israeli elections in Tel Aviv, Israel. AP Photo

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in Israel's general election on Monday, with exit polls putting the indicted premier in a strong position to form the next government.

The election, Israel's third in less than a year, was called after inconclusive votes in April and September left the Jewish state in a political deadlock.

 

Surveys conducted by three Israeli networks gave Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party between 36 and 37 seats in Israel's 120-member parliament.

That would mark a major improvement on its performance in September.

It would also be the party's best-ever result under Netanyahu, who first served as premier from 1996-1999 and has whose current tenure began in 2009.

Likud's main challenger, the centrist Blue and White party led by ex-military chief Benny Gantz, was estimated to take 32 or 33 seats.

Netanyahu tweeted “thank you” after the polls. “It's a huge victory for Israel,” he said.

The estimates give Likud and its right-wing allies, including ultra-Orthodox parties, 60 seats -- one short of a majority.

In a statement, Likud said Netanyahu had spoken to all the heads of right-wing parties and “agreed to form a strong national government for Israel as soon as possible”.

Blue and White, along with its centre-left allies and the mainly Arab Joint List, were projected to have between 52 and 54 seats.

The secular, nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu party, which was in the position of kingmaker following the April and September votes, was forecast to win between six and eight seats.

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman served as defence minister in a previous Netanyahu government and his support would easily put Likud over the crucial 61-seat line.

But after the September vote Lieberman said he would only join a government of national unity, ruling out cooperation with the ultra-Orthodox parties allied to Netanyahu and the Arab camp that backed Gantz.

“There is no choice but to wait for the final results and only then conduct a situation assessment,” Lieberman said after the exit polls were released.

The president of the Israeli Democracy Institute think-tank, Yohanan Plesner, said the projections showed that Netanyahu had “won a significant political mandate from the Israeli people”.

But, he added, with Netanyahu's corruption trial due to open on March 17, the country was heading towards “unprecedented” legal uncertainty as the probable head of government will be forced to “fight to clear his name in court”.

Netanyahu, the longest-serving premier in Israeli history, was formally charged in January with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

...
Tags: benjamin netanyahu, israel elections, netanyahu wins


Latest From World

South Korean soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus in front of the Daegu city hall in Daegu, South Korea (AP Photo)

Covid 19 crisis in China wanes even as epidemic takes hold in US, elsewhere

File photo taken on December 9, 2019 of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at a press conference with other young activists to discuss the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 at the IFEMA - Feria de Madrid exhibition centre, in Madrid. A Canadian oil-services company apologized on March 2, 2020 after an outcry over a sticker that showed their logo under a sexualized image targeting Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. (AFP)

Canada oil firm apologizes for using sexualized 'Greta' image

A medic disinfects hands of colleague against coronavirus, at a hospital in Tehran, Iran. AP Photo

Supreme leader's confidant dies due to Covid 19 in Iran, toll climbs to 66

A doctor and a paramedic from the Emergency Medical Care System (SAMU) of Jalisco stand inside the mobile intensive care medical unit the “UTIM”, the first in Latin America equipped to transfer people infected with the COVID-19 virus in Guadalajara. AFP Photo

World in uncharted territory as virus spreads across the world, WHO says



