Taliban to deploy suicide bombers to Afghanistan's borders

ANI
Published Oct 2, 2021, 7:06 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2021, 7:06 pm IST
The deputy governor Mullah Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi of the province has told the media about the creation of the battalion of suicide bombers at the northeastern province of Badakhshan which borders Tajikistan and China. (Representational image: ANI)
 The deputy governor Mullah Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi of the province has told the media about the creation of the battalion of suicide bombers at the northeastern province of Badakhshan which borders Tajikistan and China. (Representational image: ANI)

Kabul: Taliban have created an exclusive battalion of suicide bombers that will be deployed to the borders of Afghanistan particularly in Badakhshan province.

The deputy governor Mullah Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi of the province has told the media about the creation of the battalion of suicide bombers at the northeastern province of Badakhshan which borders Tajikistan and China, reported Khaama Press.

 

Ahmadi said that the battalion is named Lashkar-e-Mansoori "Mansoor army" and will be deployed to the borders of the country. He added that the battalion is the same as the one that would conduct suicide attacks targeting the security forces of the previous Afghan government.

"The defeat of the US would not be possible if not for this battalion. These brave men would wear explosive waistcoats and would detonate the US bases in Afghanistan. These are people with literally no fear who devote themselves for the consent of ALLAH." said Ahmadi, according to Khaama Press.

 

The publication said that along with the Lashkar-e-Mansoori, Badri 313 is another battalion that is known as one of the most equipped and modern military groups that are deployed in Kabul International Airport.

Badri313 is also said to be comprised of all suicide bombers, as per Khaama Press.

Tags: afghanistan, taliban, suicide bombers, badakhshan
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul


