World Middle East 02 Oct 2019 Saudi Arabia endorse ...
World, Middle East

Saudi Arabia endorses India's actions in Kashmir

ANI
Published Oct 2, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
The Saudi stance on the issue was conveyed to India in a two-hour meeting between NSA Ajit Doval and Saudi Crown Prince.
Highly placed sources said a wide range of issues were discussed on various aspects of bilateral relations in the meeting between Doval and the Saudi crown prince. (Photo: ANI)
 Highly placed sources said a wide range of issues were discussed on various aspects of bilateral relations in the meeting between Doval and the Saudi crown prince. (Photo: ANI)

Riyadh/New Delhi: Saudi Arabia has told India that it understands "India's approach and actions in Jammu and Kashmir".

The Saudi stance on the issue was conveyed to India in a two-hour meeting between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh on Wednesday, sources told ANI.

 

Highly placed sources said a wide range of issues were discussed on various aspects of bilateral relations in the meeting between Doval and the Saudi crown prince.

"The issue of Jammu and Kashmir also figured in the discussion which Saudi crown Prince expressed understanding about India's approach and actions in Jammu and Kashmir," they said.

India abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and bifurcated the state into two new Union Territories- Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

Riyadh's remarks come despite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to Saudi Arabia to seek support.

The important visit of Doval to Saudi Arabia highlights the regular and ongoing close consultations at highest levels between the two sides on issues of mutual importance, the sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval have developed close ties with the Saudi leadership over the last five years, which have also been credited for the closer security and intelligence cooperation between two countries.

Sources said the visit will further strengthen the deep bond between the two countries and help identify specific areas of cooperation at a time when Saudi Arabia is looking to diversify its economy in line with the crown prince's vision 2030.

Saudi has announced that it will make investments worth nearly USD 100 billion in India.

NSA also had a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Musaid Al Alban, who chairs the Council of Political and Security Affairs of Saudi Arabia. He is also Chairman of National Cyber Security Authority.

"They both discussed issues of national and regional security. Both sides highlighted the importance of close security ties," the sources said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ajit doval, mohammed bin salman, kashmir issue
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh


Latest From World

During the visit, the Bangladesh Prime Minister will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral discussions with Modi on October 5. (Photo: AP)

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to arrive in India on 4-day visit tomorrow

Johnson has received a rapturous welcome at the first party conference since Conservative members elected him as leader in July with one purpose -- to get Britain out of the EU. (Photo: AP)

UK PM Boris Johnson to unveil new Brexit plan in closing address

Trump also advised that migrants be shot in their legs. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump wanted electrified border wall fortified with snakes: report

On offer are pre-rolled joints starting at USD 18 dollars apiece, highly potent concentrates, some edibles, and accessories such as bongs, pipes and dabbing devices.(Photo: Twitter)

'Life can't get better': US opens 1st cannabis cafe, offers array of weed products



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Army expedites premature retirement of jawan to pursue higher studies in Italy

is application for premature retirement was processed with speed to enable him to pursue his admission in an Italian university for the integrated MS and PhD course in particle and astrophysics commencing December 2019, sources said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: 60-year-old Karnataka woman eats 6 idlis in a minute, wins competition

Sarojamma ate 6 idlis in just 1 minute with great ease and won the competition. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 2: Paras Chhabra is the biggest heartbreaker of the house

Paras Chhabra.
 

For sexual content, ex-Yahoo engineer hacked into 6000 accounts

After accessing target accounts, which belonged to younger women, he used password resets on third-party sites to break into Apple iCloud and other accounts.
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Ketika Sharma goes topless for Romantic's poster starring Akash Puri; check out

Romantic Poster. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan

Erdogan also commissioned a new naval warship into the Turkish Navy on the occasion and hailed the warship building capabilities of the Turkish defence industry. (Photo: File)

Attack on Saudi oil facilities carried out by Yemen's govt as defence measures: Iran

‘Iran sees what the Yemenis have done as defensive measures taken by the legitimate Yemeni government,’ Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said at a briefing. (Photo: screengrab)

Saudi Arabia's King Salman personal bodyguard shot dead; 7 injured

Al-Ekhbariya state television reported that the incident was triggered by a

'A historic moment': Saudi Arabia to offer tourist visas for first time

Kickstarting tourism is one of the centrepieces of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform programme to prepare the biggest Arab economy for a post-oil era. (Photo: File)

Khashoggi murder ‘happened under my watch’: Saudi crown prince

Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, has not spoken publicly about the killing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. (Photo: File | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham