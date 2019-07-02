Houthi attacks Saudi airport again, 1 Indian among 9 injured

Houthis are leading a bloody military campaign in Yemen against internationally recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. (Photo: ANI)

Abha: One Indian was among nine people who sustained injuries in the attack by Yemen's Houthis rebels on the Abha International Airport in Abha on Tuesday.

"The terrorist attack on Abha airport ... led to the injury of nine civilians, including eight Saudi citizens and one carrying an Indian passport," Al Jazeera quoted Riyadh-led military coalition as saying.

Earlier, the Iran-backed Houthis said that they launched "launched a wide operation aimed at warplanes at Abha international airport".

The airport has been repeatedly attacked by the rebels. On June 23, a Syrian national was killed while seven other people were injured after Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked the airport.

Houthis are leading a bloody military campaign in Yemen against internationally recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Yemen has been engulfed in a civil war since 2015. Hadi's government, backed by Saudi-led coalition, is in violent conflict with Houthi forces loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. Notably, Houthi's are supported by Saudi-foe Iran.