Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  India vs Bangladesh (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs BAN LIVE; Match will start at 3 pm IST
 
World Middle East 02 Jul 2019 Houthi attacks Saudi ...
World, Middle East

Houthi attacks Saudi airport again, 1 Indian among 9 injured

ANI
Published Jul 2, 2019, 1:51 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 1:51 pm IST
Earlier, the Iran-backed Houthis said that they launched ‘launched a wide operation aimed at warplanes at Abha international airport’.
Houthis are leading a bloody military campaign in Yemen against internationally recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. (Photo: ANI)
 Houthis are leading a bloody military campaign in Yemen against internationally recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. (Photo: ANI)

Abha: One Indian was among nine people who sustained injuries in the attack by Yemen's Houthis rebels on the Abha International Airport in Abha on Tuesday.

"The terrorist attack on Abha airport ... led to the injury of nine civilians, including eight Saudi citizens and one carrying an Indian passport," Al Jazeera quoted Riyadh-led military coalition as saying.

 

Earlier, the Iran-backed Houthis said that they launched "launched a wide operation aimed at warplanes at Abha international airport".

The airport has been repeatedly attacked by the rebels. On June 23, a Syrian national was killed while seven other people were injured after Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked the airport.

Houthis are leading a bloody military campaign in Yemen against internationally recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Yemen has been engulfed in a civil war since 2015. Hadi's government, backed by Saudi-led coalition, is in violent conflict with Houthi forces loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. Notably, Houthi's are supported by Saudi-foe Iran.

...
Tags: saudi arabia, abha airport, indian citizen, houthi rebels, attack
Location: Saudi Arabia, Asir, Abha


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Such acts of harassment won’t stop the opposition from exposing the ‘disastrous and despotic rule’ of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime,” Shahbaz Sharif said. (Photo: Representational)

Pakistan authorities arrest senior Opposition leader for possessing drugs

The town of La Higuera will also be plunged into total darkness. (Photo: AFP)

Total solar eclipse today across 11K km stretch over South Pacific, Chile, Argentina

The House is expected to take up its version of the NDAA sometime in July before legislators adjourn for the month-long August recess on July 29. (Photo: File)

US Senate passes provision to give India NATO ally-like status

The US has already declared Dawood Ibrahim a global terrorist running an international drug syndicate and sharing the gang's routes with Pakistan-based terror outfits. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pak trying to halt extradition of Dawood 's top aide to US: Sources



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BJP leader Dr Murli Manohar Joshi to sell Prayagraj's bungalow, moves to Delhi

Joshi will stay in Prayagraj for next two days after which he will fly to Delhi, where his two daughters are staying, the source added. (Photo:PTI)
 

Amarnath yatra: Food, shelter, medical aid for pilgrims

Army personnel are providing us full protection and helping us in the yatra. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi to launch BJP's membership drive from Varanasi on July 6

In his address, Modi asked party MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament during the ongoing session and added that they should also dedicate themselves to people's service so that they are known for what they have done for the masses. (Photo: File)
 

Spectacular Apple iPhone 11 leak confirms induction cooker hob design

Because Apple aims to go slim with the overall design, the ugly hump is easily stands out rather than coming with a design that’s trendy. (iPhone concept0
 

Hrithik Roshan dances like 'Bihari Babu' with 'Super 30' students; watch video

Hrithik Roshan's dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

23-month 'havan' for Jagan Reddy's success draws to close

He was honoured with a shawl and 'kankanam' (a kind of bangle). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Iraq sets up 'loophole' in US sanctions to buy Iranian power

The US insists Iraq wean itself off Iranian energy, but Baghdad has said that could take up to four years, during which it would need to keep purchasing at least Iranian gas. (Photo: File I ANI)

Germany, Qatar to host intra-Afghan dialogue: US peace envoy Khalilzad

This comes hours after a coordinated attack by Taliban rocked the city of Kabul in which at least 68 people suffered injuries. (Photo: AP)

Iran has not violated Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action: Foreign Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that his country has not violated the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as it has taken all decisions while strictly sticking to the 'dispute resolution mechanism' mentioned in it. (Photo: File I AP)

US says it struck al Qaeda ‘safe haven’ in Syria

A U.S.-led coalition has been fighting Islamic State in Syria since 2014 with an intensive air campaign and ground troops in support of local forces. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Iran breaches 2015 nuclear deal's stockpile limit: sources

Enriching uranium to a low level of 3.6% fissile material is the first step in a process that could eventually allow Iran to amass enough highly-enriched uranium to build a nuclear warhead. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham