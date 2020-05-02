39th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

37,262

209

Recovered

10,021

217

Deaths

1,223

5

Maharashtra115061879485 Gujarat4721736236 Delhi3738116761 Madhya Pradesh2715524145 Rajasthan2666111662 Tamil Nadu2526131228 Uttar Pradesh232865442 Andhra Pradesh146340333 Telangana104446428 West Bengal79513933 Jammu and Kashmir6392478 Karnataka58925122 Punjab58510820 Kerala4983924 Bihar466983 Haryana3572414 Odisha153551 Jharkhand113213 Chandigarh8810 Uttarakhand57370 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40302 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
World Europe 02 May 2020 Russia reports almos ...
World, Europe

Russia reports almost 10,000 new virus cases in a single day

AFP
Published May 2, 2020, 3:59 pm IST
Updated May 2, 2020, 4:01 pm IST
However, the official fatality rate is low in comparison to countries like Italy, Spain and the United States
A municipal worker wearing a protective suit disinfects an office building in Moscow. (AFP)
 A municipal worker wearing a protective suit disinfects an office building in Moscow. (AFP)

Moscow: Russia on Saturday reported its largest increase in coronavirus cases with the new infections rising by nearly 10,000 in a single day.

New infections jumped by 9,623 to 124,054 cases, Russian authorities said.

 

The official fatality rate is low in comparison to countries like Italy, Spain and the United States, however.

Fifty seven people died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 1,222.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the Russian capital, which has emerged as the epicentre of the contagion, was not yet past the peak of the outbreak.

"The threat is apparently on the rise," Sobyanin said on his blog earlier Saturday.

Moscow recorded 5,358 new cases, bringing the capital's total tally to 62,658.

Sobyanin also said about two percent of Moscow residents -- or more than 250,000 people -- have the coronavirus.

"According to screening tests of various population groups, the real number of the infected is around two percent of Moscow's total population," Sobyanin said.

According to official statistics, Moscow has a population of 12.7 million but the real figure is believed to be higher.

Sobyanin said Moscow had significantly ramped up testing capacity, adding the city has managed to "contain the spread of the infection" due to the enforcement of stay-at-home rules and other measures.

The health ministry said on Friday that the number of infected children was on the rise. Two children had died from the coronavirus and 11 more were in a serious condition.

...
Tags: russia update, coronavirus, covid-19, death toll
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow


Latest From World

Representational Image. (PTI)

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violation

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP)

Biden says alleged sexual assault "never happened"

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. (AFP)

Canada puts a ban on assault-style weapons in aftermath of mass shooting

Medical staff from Britain's NHS (National Health Service) in scrubs walk outside the ExCeL London exhibition centre, which has been transformed into the

Britain hits coronavirus testing target as death toll leaps again



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Indian origin doctors in UK at greater risk of virus infection

A medic wearing a protective suit collects a swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing. (PTI)

Russia reports record spike in daily Covid cases after PM's infection

A medical worker wearing protective equipment looks through the window at arriving ambulances at the Pokrovskaya hospital in St.Petersburg, Russia. (AP)

Countries must prepare for virus resurgence after easing lockdown: WHO

A Health Care Worker walks across the parking lot at the Pro Health Urgent Care coronavirus testing site in Wantagh, New York. (AFP)

Migrants in Greece shot after violating coronavirus quarantine rules

Police on the Greek island of Lesbos detain a youth during clashes near the Moria refugee camp. (AFP Photo)

UK warns of tougher social distancing norms to fight Covid-19

A file photo of London Ambulance staff in London outside a Covid-19 field hospital. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham