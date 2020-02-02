World Middle East 02 Feb 2020 20 killed in stamped ...
World, Middle East

20 killed in stampede during church service in Tanzanian: official

AFP
Published Feb 2, 2020, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2020, 2:48 pm IST
The tragedy happened when a crowd of worshippers was attending a prayer ceremony on Saturday.
At least 20 people in Tanzania were trampled to death at an open-air evangelical Christian church service in the north of the country, officials said on Sunday. (Representational Image)
 At least 20 people in Tanzania were trampled to death at an open-air evangelical Christian church service in the north of the country, officials said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

DAR ES SALAAM: At least 20 people in Tanzania were trampled to death at an open-air evangelical Christian church service in the north of the country, officials said on Sunday.

Government official Kippi Warioba, District Commissioner in the northern town of Moshi, said he feared the number of dead could still rise from the accident, which took place on Saturday afternoon.

 

"So far, 20 people have died, but the death toll could increase as there were also wounded," Warioba told AFP.

At least 16 others were injured in the crush, he said.

The tragedy happened when a crowd of worshippers was attending a prayer ceremony on Saturday led by the popular preacher, Boniface Mwamposa, who heads the Arise and Shine Ministry Tanzania.

The stampede occurred when Mwamposa, who calls himself the "Apostle", poured what he said was holy oil on the ground and the crowd surged toward to touch it in the hope of being cured of sickness, witnesses said.

"The Apostle Boniface Mwamposa poured sacred anointing oil on the ground," one witness, Jennifer Temu, told AFP.

"Dozens of people immediately fell being jostled and trampled, and some died. We have counted 20 people killed -- but there are also wounded."

- Preacher on the run -

"It was horrible, people trampled on mercilessly, jostling each other with elbows," said another witness, Peter Kilewo.

"It was like the preacher had thrown bundles of dollars about... and there were all these deaths!"

Mwamposa, the preacher, fled the scene after the stampede.

Tanzanian police chief Simon Sirro, who confirmed the toll of 20 dead, spoke on national television on Sunday morning in an appeal to Mwamposa to hand himself in for questioning.

"We are looking for him," Sirro said, on the state-run TBC1 television channel.

"Police have launched investigations into the matter and Mwamposa should immediately report to police. He is famous, there is no way he can escape," Sirro added.

He said police would also look into how church organisations handle such large-scale crowd events in general.

"We pray for them, but I must say that some churches are troublesome -- and we will see how to handle them," Sirro added.

President John Magufuli also issued a statement mourning the death of 20 people in Moshi, as well as 20 others killed by floods in Tanzania's southern Lindi region this week.

"I'm very sorry for these deaths of these Tanzanians in the two events," Magufuli said.

...
Tags: stampede, church, tanzania, injured, dead
Location: Tanzania, Dar es Salaam, Dar es Salaam


Latest From World

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the evacuation of seven Maldivian nationals from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan. (Photo: File)

Maldives President thanks India for evacuating 7 citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Two girls with face masks ride the subway in Hong Kong on Saturday. AP photo

Coronavirus death toll in China hits 259, WHO asks countries to prepare

Pakistan, which is facing its worst locust attack in decades, has declared national emergency to tackle the insects destroying crops on a large scale in Punjab province, country's main region for agricultural production. (Photo: File)

Pakistan declares national emergency to battle locusts

This photo taken A medical staff member checks a patient infected by the novel coronavirus inside an isolation ward at a hospital in Zouping in China's easter Shandong province. AFP Photo

218 coronavirus patients recover, discharged from hospital: Chinese envoy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Dubai's Burj Khalifa in triclour on Republic Day

Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag on Republic Day. Twitter image

I wish I were dead: Iran general takes responsibility for Ukraine plane shootdown

In this photo taken on January 8, 2020 rescue teams are seen at the scene of a Ukrainian airliner that was shot down by an Iran missile. (AFP)

Iran faces growing discontent from people after Ukraine plane confession

Candles sit in front of a picture of a victim at a candlelight vigil to remember those killed in the Ukraine plane crash, at the gate of Amri Kabir University in Tehran, Iran. AP photo

Unanswered questions in Jeff Bezos' hacking remain

This combination of photos shows Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on June 24, 2019 and Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. AP photo

Trump, a clown who will push a poisonous dagger into backs of Iranians: Khamenei

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves to worshippers prior to deliver his sermon in the Friday prayers at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. AP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham