Cricket World Cup 2019

World Middle East 01 Jul 2019 Turkey’s Erdog ...
World, Middle East

Turkey’s Erdogan says ‘some people’ paying ‘serious money’ to bury Khashoggi issue

REUTERS
Published Jul 1, 2019, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 6:53 pm IST
Erdogan, who was speaking to reporters after the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, did not elaborate.
Speaking earlier at the summit, Erdogan said Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must uncover the killers of the Washington Post columnist, and added that some aspects of the murder were still being hidden. (Photo: File)
 Speaking earlier at the summit, Erdogan said Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must uncover the killers of the Washington Post columnist, and added that some aspects of the murder were still being hidden. (Photo: File)

Ankara: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said “some people” were paying “serious money” to bury the issue of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, broadcaster NTV reported on Monday.

Erdogan, who was speaking to reporters after the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, did not elaborate.

 

Speaking earlier at the summit, Erdogan said Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must uncover the killers of the Washington Post columnist, and added that some aspects of the murder were still being hidden.

...
Tags: g-20 summit, turkey, erdogan, mohammed bin salman
Location: Turkey, Ankara


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The oral hearing of Vijay Mallya's application to appeal against his extradition to India is the last resort for the businessman. (Photo: File)

Vijay Mallya's last resort appeal against extradition comes up in UK court tomorrow

General Bajwa, in his keynote address, counted 'perpetual security threats, inconsistent economic policies, poor economic discipline and lack of will to take difficult decisions in the past as major contributors to the economic situation the government is facing today.'

Leading Pak newspaper asks army chief not to 'encroach' on political realm

In addition to killing his wife and their two children, Ajmal also killed his three sisters-in-law, two of their children, and his mother-in-law. (Representational Image)

Suspecting affair, Pak man kills wife, 2 children, 6 others of her family

Facebook’s next Civil Rights Audit progress report is set to be released early next year. (Photo: File)

Facebook will ban ads that tell people in US not to vote



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

23-month 'havan' for Jagan Reddy's success draws to close

He was honoured with a shawl and 'kankanam' (a kind of bangle). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar to stun with 'unadulterated' action sequences in 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar on the sets of Sooryavanshi.
 

Japan's first commercial whale hunt ships set off after more than 3 decades

Japan began whaling for scientific research a year after a 1986 ban on commercial whaling, aiming to gather what it called crucial population data, but it abandoned commercial whaling in 1988. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Canadian cartoonist fired after illustration of Trump goes viral

The cartoon refers to the image of Oscar Alberto Martínez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, lying face down in water surrounded by reeds on the US-Mexico border. (Photo: Twitter | @deAdder)
 

Watch: US Senator Kamala Harris dances at Pride parade in San Francisco

In a 10-second-video, exuberant Harris is seen waving at the crowd from the stage with loud music in the background. (Photo: ANI)
 

500-yr-old gurdwara in Pak's Punjab province opens doors for Indian Sikh pilgrims

Several religious sites in Punjab are frequented by Sikhs from several countries including India. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

US says it struck al Qaeda ‘safe haven’ in Syria

A U.S.-led coalition has been fighting Islamic State in Syria since 2014 with an intensive air campaign and ground troops in support of local forces. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Iran breaches 2015 nuclear deal's stockpile limit: sources

Enriching uranium to a low level of 3.6% fissile material is the first step in a process that could eventually allow Iran to amass enough highly-enriched uranium to build a nuclear warhead. (Photo: File)

4 killed, 7 injured in Israeli attack in Syria

Toward the start of the Syrian civil war, the Israeli military established a number of red lines, which if violated would result in a retaliatory strike, including any attacks, either intentional or otherwise, against Israel. (Photo: ANI)

At least 68 injured in powerful explosion near US embassy in Kabul

An explosion was reported near the US Embassy sending smoke billowing over the capital city of Afghanistan on Monday morning. (Photo: ANI)

1 killed, 9 injured in fresh mass protest to demand civilian rule in Sudan

tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets in various Sudanese cities on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham