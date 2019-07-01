Cricket World Cup 2019

World Middle East 01 Jul 2019 At least 68 injured ...
World, Middle East

At least 68 injured in poweful explosion near US embassy in Kabul

AP
Published Jul 1, 2019, 10:44 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 12:11 pm IST
The explosion reportedly took place in the vicinity of the 2nd district of the city, reported Khaama Press.
An explosion was reported near the US Embassy sending smoke billowing over the capital city of Afghanistan on Monday morning. (Photo: ANI)
 An explosion was reported near the US Embassy sending smoke billowing over the capital city of Afghanistan on Monday morning. (Photo: ANI)

Kabul: At least 68 people were wounded in Kabul explosion based on initial reports, the Public Health Ministry's spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said.

A powerful explosion has rocked the Afghan capital, rattling windows and sending smoke billowing from Kabul's downtown area near the US Embassy.

 

The explosion early Monday occurred as the streets in the capital were packed with morning commuters. Officials and police were at the scene of the blast and few details were available, including casualties.

Kabul's chief police spokesman, Firdous Faramaz, could only confirm the explosion, but was unclear on the target or the type of explosive device. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State operate in Kabul.

The attack comes as the Taliban and the United States hold talks in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar, where the militant group maintains a political office.

...
Tags: us embassy, afghanistan, explosion, smoke
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul


