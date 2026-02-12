 Top
Home » World

Mexico, US Join Forces in 'Coordinated Operation' to Seize Cocaine

World
12 Feb 2026 4:45 PM IST

In a noteworthy display of international cooperation, the Mexican Navy and US Coast Guard intercepted 188 cocaine packages in the Pacific Ocean.

Mexico, US Join Forces in Coordinated Operation to Seize Cocaine
x
In this Feb. 26, 2017 photo, two U.S. Coast Guard fast boats carrying suspects detained in prior drug interdiction operations are transferred from the USCG cutter Mohawk, seen in the background, to the USCG cutter Stratton, in the eastern Pacific Ocean. To comply with international laws, a U.S. Coast Guard cutter must transfer all detainees to other ships in international waters before making a foreign port of call to re-supply. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Mexico: The Mexican Navy and US Coast Guard seized 188 packages containing cocaine in a "coordinated operation" in the Pacific Ocean, the Mexican Secretariat of the Navy said in a statement Wednesday.

The operation was carried out "under a bilateral cooperation framework" and "beyond the Exclusive Economic Zone" of Mexico's territorial waters, the Mexican Navy said, without specifying the exact quantity of cocaine seized.
The unusual joint action comes amid tensions between the two countries, with US President Donald Trump threatening to strike drug cartels on land to curb the flow of illegal narcotics.
( Source : AFP )
mexico US Coast guard pacific ocean 
United States 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X