Mexico, US Join Forces in 'Coordinated Operation' to Seize Cocaine

Mexico: The Mexican Navy and US Coast Guard seized 188 packages containing cocaine in a "coordinated operation" in the Pacific Ocean, the Mexican Secretariat of the Navy said in a statement Wednesday.

The operation was carried out "under a bilateral cooperation framework" and "beyond the Exclusive Economic Zone" of Mexico's territorial waters, the Mexican Navy said, without specifying the exact quantity of cocaine seized.

The unusual joint action comes amid tensions between the two countries, with US President Donald Trump threatening to strike drug cartels on land to curb the flow of illegal narcotics.