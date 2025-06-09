 Top
Mexico President Says Migrants 'Are Not Criminals' After LA Raids

AFP
9 Jun 2025 6:24 AM IST

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum on Sunday defended migrants living in the United States after immigration raids carried out by the Trump administration in Los Angeles in which she said 35 Mexicans were detained.

Demonstrators wave Mexican flags as they face off with law enforcement during a protest following federal immigration operations, in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on June 7, 2025.

MEXICO:Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum on Sunday defended migrants living in the United States after immigration raids carried out by the Trump administration in Los Angeles in which she said 35 Mexicans were detained.

"Mexicans living in the United States are good men and women, honest people who went to the United States to seek a better life for themselves and to support their families. They are not criminals! They are good men and women!" Sheinbaum said in a speech.


