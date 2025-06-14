Meet China’s New J-36 Fighter Jet: A Powerful Plane for the Future

China has revealed exciting new details about its J-36 fighter jet, a sixth-generation stealth aircraft. Recent photos and expert reviews suggest that this jet is very different from most other fighter jets. It is larger, more advanced and packed with hidden features.

One of the most interesting things about the J-36 is that it has two seats next to each other, which is unusual for modern fighter jets. Most fighter jets only have one pilot or have the seats placed one behind the other. This setup may help two people fly the jet on long missions or even control other drones during battle.

Another thing that stands out is the weapons storage. The J-36 has three weapon bays under the body, which means it can carry many missiles and bombs inside the plane. This is important because it helps the jet stay hidden from radar. If weapons are carried outside the plane, they can be seen more easily by enemy systems.

The J-36 is also larger than most fighter jets. Experts say it could be around 22 meters long and weigh up to 50 tonnes. That is very big for a fighter jet. Due to its large size, the jet requires three engines to provide extra power and speed. These engines allow it to fly quickly without using additional fuel, a feature called supercruise.

The shape of the J-36 is also very modern. It has a diamond-shaped wing and no tail fin, which makes it more hidden and better at flying smoothly through the air.

While the J-36 is still in the testing phase, it has already been seen flying in China. Experts think the jet is being built for long-distance missions and it might even be able to control drones or carry large weapons to hit faraway targets.

The J-36 is being compared to America’s upcoming B-21 Raider and Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter jet. These are also advanced stealth aircraft that use the latest technology. If the J-36 becomes fully ready, it could give China a major advantage in future air battles, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.