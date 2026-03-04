McDonald's CEO’s Awkward ‘Big Arch’ Bite Sparks Viral Backlash Online

The chief executive of McDonald’s has found himself at the centre of an unexpected social media storm after a promotional video showcasing the company’s new Big Arch burger went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Chris Kempczinski shared the clip on February 3, introducing the Big Arch as a hearty addition to the fast-food giant’s menu. The burger features two quarter-pound beef patties, white cheddar, crispy onions, lettuce, pickles and a signature tangy “Big Arch” sauce.

However, what was intended as a straightforward marketing moment quickly spiralled into online ridicule. Viewers criticised the CEO’s formal, corporate tone — particularly after he referred to the sandwich as a “product” — and mocked what many described as an unusually small and hesitant first bite.

Social media users flooded the comments with jokes, with some suggesting the executive appeared uncomfortable eating the chain’s own fast food. The clip has since amassed millions of views across platforms, becoming one of the week’s most widely shared food-related memes.

The viral moment also prompted a playful response from rival chain Burger King. Its president posted a TikTok video taking a noticeably large bite of the brand’s Whopper, captioned: “Thought we’d replay this.” Many online interpreted the move as a light-hearted jab, further fuelling the long-running rivalry between the two burger chains.

Despite the mockery, marketing analysts suggest the controversy may ultimately benefit McDonald’s. In the age of social media, even awkward virality can translate into heightened brand awareness. With nationwide rollout underway, the Big Arch burger has already secured a prominent place in public conversation.

Whether the attention converts into sustained sales remains to be seen. For now, the episode serves as a reminder that in the digital era, even a single bite can become headline news.





This article is written by Aditya Kumar Singh, an intern from Loyola Academy.