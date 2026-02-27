MBA Student from Andhra Pradesh Dies in London House Fire
According to reports, Ganti Abhishek died due to suffocation, while two others who were caught in the incident managed to escape
In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh died after a fire broke out at his home in London.
Ganti Abhishek was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others who were caught in the incident managed to escape — one is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital, while the other suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital.
The London Fire Brigade said, “The fire involved the ground and first floors of a two-storey house.”
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Croydon, Wallington, Woodside, and surrounding fire stations battled the fire. The Brigade was called at 1:30 am, and the fire was brought under control by 2:47 am, the London Fire Brigade said.
Abhishek, a native of Peddapuram in Andhra Pradesh, moved to London in 2023 to pursue an MBA.
The London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service have launched a probe to determine the cause of the fire.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story