MBA Student from Andhra Pradesh Dies in London House Fire

In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh died after a fire broke out at his home in London.

Ganti Abhishek was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others who were caught in the incident managed to escape — one is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital, while the other suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital.

The London Fire Brigade said, “The fire involved the ground and first floors of a two-storey house.”

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Croydon, Wallington, Woodside, and surrounding fire stations battled the fire. The Brigade was called at 1:30 am, and the fire was brought under control by 2:47 am, the London Fire Brigade said.

Abhishek, a native of Peddapuram in Andhra Pradesh, moved to London in 2023 to pursue an MBA.

The London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service have launched a probe to determine the cause of the fire.