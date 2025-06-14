Massive Fire Hits 67-Storey Dubai Marina Tower; Thousands Evacuated

A massive fire broke out at a 67-storey residential tower in Dubai Marina on Friday night, forcing the evacuation of nearly 4,000 residents. The incident triggered chaos as many tenants reported that fire alarms failed to activate, leaving them unaware of the danger until they noticed smoke or received calls from friends and neighbors.

According to reports, residents described terrifying moments of confusion and panic as thick smoke quickly filled stairwells, forcing some to risk using elevators to escape. Many evacuees were left stranded outside overnight, uncertain of where to go.

"I was on the 24th floor with my wife when we smelled something burning around 9:45 pm," one resident recounted. "We checked our apartment but found nothing unusual. Then from the balcony, we saw firefighters and people gathering outside. A friend called to say he couldn’t enter the building because of the fire. Only after we called security were we told to evacuate." Firefighters worked for hours to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. While no fatalities have been reported, authorities have yet to release an official statement on injuries or the cause of the fire. The incident has raised serious concerns about fire safety measures in high-rise buildings across Dubai. Many residents questioned the failure of the alarm systems and the lack of prompt communication from building management. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire and assess the building’s safety compliance. Authorities are also working to provide temporary accommodation and assistance to the displaced residents.



