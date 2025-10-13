Massive Fire Destroys Historic Italian Monastery Linked to Millennial Saint

A vast blaze has torn through the historic Bernaga Monastery in northern Italy, the Italian fire service said Sunday, forcing the evacuation of 22 cloistered nuns. Founded in 1628, the monastery in La Valletta Brianza, near Milan, was where Carlo Acutis, the Catholic Church's first millennial saint, took his First Communion.

Fire burns down the 17th-Century Bernaga Monastery in Italy, 21 Nuns Evacuated Safely

(Pictures/Video courtesy : X)#Italy pic.twitter.com/rmFl13TZC4 — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) October 13, 2025

The fire broke out Saturday and engulfed the entire building, according to nighttime images published by the firebrigade on X. The nuns were evacuated without injuries but many priceless artworks and artefacts were thought to be lost, according to Italian media reports.