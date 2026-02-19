Marco Rubio Likely to Visit Israel on Feb 28

Washington, DC: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to visit Israel on February 28 to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, CNN reported.

According to the report, Rubio is likely to brief Netanyahu on the ongoing Geneva talks concerning a potential nuclear agreement with Iran. The visit comes as US and Iranian delegations continue negotiations in Geneva over the high-profile deal.

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said some progress had been made in the discussions, though both sides remain “far apart” on several issues.

“There was a little bit of progress made, but we are still far apart on some issues. We expect the Iranians to come back with the details in the next couple of weeks. The president will continue to watch how this plays out,” she said.

Leavitt added that diplomacy remains the first option for US President Donald Trump before considering any military action against Iran, while also warning Tehran that reaching a deal would be the wiser course.

When asked about possible military action, she said arguments exist for a strike but emphasised the administration’s preference for negotiations. She also noted that US forces remain in discussions with Israel, without confirming any military move.

Rubio’s planned visit also coincides with Trump’s Board of Peace meeting on Thursday (local time), expected to focus on maintaining security in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.