Abe Assassin Sentenced to Life in Prison

21 Jan 2026 11:57 AM IST

Tokyo: A Japanese court sentenced a man who admitted assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to life imprisonment, according to NHK public television.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, earlier pleaded guilty to killing Abe in July 2022 during his election campaign speech in the western city of Nara.
The Nara District Court confirmed the verdict and sentenced Yamagami to life in prison, as prosecutors requested.


( Source : AP )
