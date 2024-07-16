Man Tossing Plastic Bag Into Hippo’s Mouth Storms Internet

Hyderabad: At times, we see people becoming Inhuman. Recently, such an event was registered at Indonesia's Bogor, West Java Sanctuary Park where a typical safari visitor crossed the boundaries of animal abuse and intentional cruelty. The viral video swept away social media when a man puts a plastic sack into a Hippopotamus's mouth cavity. The captured video of this guy serving dangerous plastic to endangered species like Hippo shocked millions of viewers across various media platforms.

A safari park visitor threw a plastic bag into the mouth of a Hippopotamus at the Taman Safari in Indonesia pic.twitter.com/PfApqNusgt — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 8, 2024

Such behavioral violence towards animals is correlated with unlawful offenses. Wonder what makes them do such abnormal things and not worry about the legal consequences of committing cruelty toward animals. Why can't these sanctuary goers become responsible for holding knowledge about the Animals Acts and Wildlife Protection Laws?

