Man Tossing Plastic Bag Into Hippo’s Mouth Storms Internet
Hyderabad: At times, we see people becoming Inhuman. Recently, such an event was registered at Indonesia's Bogor, West Java Sanctuary Park where a typical safari visitor crossed the boundaries of animal abuse and intentional cruelty. The viral video swept away social media when a man puts a plastic sack into a Hippopotamus's mouth cavity. The captured video of this guy serving dangerous plastic to endangered species like Hippo shocked millions of viewers across various media platforms.
A safari park visitor threw a plastic bag into the mouth of a Hippopotamus at the Taman Safari in Indonesia pic.twitter.com/PfApqNusgt— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 8, 2024
Such behavioral violence towards animals is correlated with unlawful offenses. Wonder what makes them do such abnormal things and not worry about the legal consequences of committing cruelty toward animals. Why can't these sanctuary goers become responsible for holding knowledge about the Animals Acts and Wildlife Protection Laws?
The dangerous plastic could block the animal's food canal, and digestive and gastrointestinal tracks leading to acute obstruction and starvation. Plastic has been a severe threat to the human ecosystem.
The ethical social media users urged the authorities to take severe action against the culprit. They asked the irresponsible visitor to make an open public apology for this unacceptable act so that no Safari goer traumatizes innocent animals any further.