 Top
Home » World

Maliki Denounces Trump’s ‘Blatant’ Interference as Iraq PM Candidate

World
28 Jan 2026 5:12 PM IST

Nouri al-Maliki rejected Trump's remarks connecting U.S. support to his election, stating it undermines Iraq's democracy and highlights foreign influence in governance.

Maliki Denounces Trump’s ‘Blatant’ Interference as Iraq PM Candidate
x
Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki leaves after casting his ballot at a polling station in Baghdad on November 11, 2025 during Iraq's parliamentary elections. Iraq majority bloc backs former Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Maliki as next PM, it was announced in a statment on January 24, 2026. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)

Baghdad: Iraq's main candidate for the premiership, Nouri al-Maliki, on Wednesday denounced Washington's "blatant interference", after President Donald Trump warned that he would end all support to the country if Maliki took the post.

"We categorically reject the blatant American interference in Iraq's internal affairs," Maliki said on X, adding that "we consider it a violation" of Iraq's "democratic system" after the 2003 US-led invasion.
( Source : AFP )
united states iraq 
Iraq 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X