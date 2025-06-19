Malaysia Sues Telegram Over Alleged Malicious Content

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia said Thursday it had filed a civil suit against social network Telegram for allegedly disseminating content that could erode trust in public institutions and threaten social order.



This is the first such legal action taken against a social media platform in the country, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), which filed the suit, said in a statement.

Two local Telegram channels, "Edisi Siasat" and "Edisi Khas", were "found to have published content that violated provisions under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998", MCMC said.

It accused Telegram of a "serious failure to address content that has repeatedly been reported to them, despite various negotiation efforts by MCMC".

The commission did not give details about the civil suit or the allegedly malicious content.

But it said the High Court had issued an injunction to stop the spread of the alleged offensive material and prevent similar content from being published.

"Telegram will be given appropriate space to present its defence in accordance with the principles of justice and human rights," the commission said.

MCMC also warned that authorities would not hesitate to take similar action against other providers, adding that all social media platforms have a social responsibility to ensure that their content does not violate Malaysian laws.

Telegram officials were not immediately available for comment.