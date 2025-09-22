Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Shakes San Francisco
Early Monday tremor felt across the region; no immediate reports of damage or injuries
Berkeley: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 shook the San Francisco area early Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was just east-southeast of Berkeley, the survey said. It happened shortly before 3 am PDT.
Many people reported feeling a sharp shake and phone alerts going off. It wasn't immediately known if there were any injuries or significant damage.
( Source : AP )
