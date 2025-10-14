 Top
Madagascar Military Seizes Power as President Flees Amid Rebellion

DC Correspondent
14 Oct 2025 7:39 PM IST

President Andry Rajoelina dissolves National Assembly after military-backed protests force him to leave the country

Following a military rebellion and youth-led protests, Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina fled the country, prompting the army to take control and the immediate dissolution of parliament. (File Photo)

Madagascar plunged into political turmoil on Tuesday as the military assumed control following parliament’s move to impeach President Andry Rajoelina. Amid a rebellion by an elite military unit that joined youth-led anti-government protests, Rajoelina fled the country, citing fears for his life.

The president dissolved the National Assembly with an immediate decree, according to a statement on the official Facebook page of the Madagascar presidency. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

The unfolding crisis marks a dramatic escalation after escalating protests over the weekend, with the military stepping in to take control of governance. Political analysts warn that the situation could further destabilize Madagascar unless swift dialogue is initiated between civilian authorities and military leaders.


