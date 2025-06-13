 Top
13 Jun 2025 6:55 AM IST

The attack comes as tensions have reached new heights over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program

Live: Israel Attacks Iran
Smoke rises up after an explosion in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday, with explosions booming across Tehran as Israel said it targeted nuclear and military sites.

The attack comes as tensions have reached new heights over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program. The Board of Governors at the International Atomic Energy Agency for the first time in 20 years on Thursday censured Iran over it not working with its inspectors. Iran immediately announced it would establish a third enrichment site in the country and swap out some centrifuges for more-advanced ones.

Live Updates

2025-06-13 01:25:01
