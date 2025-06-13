Live: Israel Attacks Iran
The attack comes as tensions have reached new heights over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program
Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday, with explosions booming across Tehran as Israel said it targeted nuclear and military sites.
The attack comes as tensions have reached new heights over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program. The Board of Governors at the International Atomic Energy Agency for the first time in 20 years on Thursday censured Iran over it not working with its inspectors. Iran immediately announced it would establish a third enrichment site in the country and swap out some centrifuges for more-advanced ones.
Live Updates
- 13 Jun 2025 7:38 AM IST
Iraq closes airspace, suspends air traffic
Iraq News Agency reported that Iraq closed its airspace and suspended air traffic across the country on Friday after Israel said it carried out strikes against Iranian nuclear and military sites.
- 13 Jun 2025 7:34 AM IST
Senior US Democrat condemns Israel's 'reckless escalation'
The top Democrat on the US Senate Armed Services Committee sharply criticized US ally Israel on Thursday for its strikes on Iran, accusing it of putting the region and American forces at risk.
"Israel's alarming decision to launch airstrikes on Iran is a reckless escalation that risks igniting regional violence," Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island said in a statement. (AFP)
- 13 Jun 2025 7:32 AM IST
Iran armed forces chief of staff 'likely eliminated': Israel official
An Israeli security official said Israeli strikes against Iran on Friday had "likely eliminated" Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of the Islamic republic's armed forces.
- 13 Jun 2025 7:31 AM IST
Civilians killed in Israel strikes on Tehran: Iran state media
Iranian state media said Israeli strikes on residential buildings in the Iranian capital on Thursday killed a number of civilians including children.
- 13 Jun 2025 7:28 AM IST
US not involved in Israeli strikes on Iran: Marco Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said US not involved in Israeli strikes on Iran and warns Iran against targeting US interests and personnel.
- 13 Jun 2025 7:24 AM IST
Israel closes its airspace
Israel closed its airspace in anticipation of Iranian retaliation, reports AP.
- 13 Jun 2025 7:10 AM IST
Israel operation against Iran to 'continue as many days as it takes': NetanyahuPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's attack on Iran would "continue for as many days as it takes" after Israel announced it had carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites.