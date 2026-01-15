 Top
Kremlin Warns Ukraine Is Running Out of Time to Accept Russia’s Peace Deal

15 Jan 2026 4:42 PM IST

As the conflict with Russia drags on, the Kremlin has asserted that Ukraine is losing its capacity to reach a peace agreement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Russian Geographical Society congress at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. AP/PTI

Moscow: The Kremlin said Thursday that Ukraine was running out of options to strike a deal to end almost four years of war with Russia, as thousands were without heating in Kyiv in -12C temperatures following waves of Russian strikes on the country's energy grid.

"The situation is deteriorating day by day for the Kyiv regime," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, adding that Ukraine's "corridor for decision-making" was "narrowing".
( Source : AFP )
