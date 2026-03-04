 Top
Khamenei's State Funeral Postponed by Iran Amid Ongoing National Unrest

4 March 2026 5:26 PM IST

The new date for the ceremony honoring the late supreme leader, who died in US-Israeli strikes, will be communicated in due course.

Khameneis State Funeral Postponed by Iran Amid Ongoing National Unrest
Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves as he attends a gathering of Basij militia forces in Tehran on November 26, 2007. Iranian state television on March 1, 2026 confirmed the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, without referring to a massive US and Israeli attack on his residence. (Photo by ISNA / AFP)

Tehran: Iran announced that a state funeral for supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which had been planned for Wednesday evening in Tehran, was postponed "in anticipation of unprecedented turnout," state television reported.

"The farewell ceremony for the martyred Imam has been postponed. The new date will be announced later," Iranian television reported on Wednesday after Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes over the weekend.
( Source : AFP )
