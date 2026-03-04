Khamenei's State Funeral Postponed by Iran Amid Ongoing National Unrest
The new date for the ceremony honoring the late supreme leader, who died in US-Israeli strikes, will be communicated in due course.
Tehran: Iran announced that a state funeral for supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which had been planned for Wednesday evening in Tehran, was postponed "in anticipation of unprecedented turnout," state television reported.
"The farewell ceremony for the martyred Imam has been postponed. The new date will be announced later," Iranian television reported on Wednesday after Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes over the weekend.
( Source : AFP )
Next Story