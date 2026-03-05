Khamenei's Body to be Placed at Tehran's Grand Mosalla

Tehran: Iranian state media reported that preparations are underway at the Grand Mosalla of Tehran for the placement of the body of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the US–Israel-led strike on Iran.

The Grand Mosalla of Tehran is a massive prayer complex used for the city’s most significant state and religious gatherings. The preparations are part of a three-day farewell ceremony being organised for the late Supreme Leader, with thousands of mourners expected to gather at the site.

According to Iranian protocol, a farewell ceremony followed by a funeral procession is organised after the death of a Supreme Leader.

Meanwhile, Iran on Thursday threatened to target the Negev Nuclear Research Center in Dimona if Israel and the United States attempted to topple the Islamic Republic. The warning came after Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said that any new leader brought in by the Iranian regime would be considered a legitimate target for elimination.

In Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Iran had launched another ballistic missile attack targeting the country, with sirens activated in communities across central Israel, the Jerusalem area and parts of the West Bank.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the nineteenth wave of Operation True Promise 4 as a combined missile and drone assault, according to its public relations wing on Thursday.

According to the IRGC statement, the operation targeted what it described as “American-Zionist terrorists” in the occupied territories and US bases, launched under the code name “Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him).”

Earlier, the IRGC said it had carried out strikes against Israeli and American targets across the region, according to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV.

In a statement issued on Wednesday (local time), the force said the latest wave of attacks came on the fifth day of the operation, which Tehran claims was launched in response to what it called “unprovoked aggression” by Israel and the United States.

The IRGC claimed that more than seven advanced radar systems belonging to the US and Israel had been destroyed, describing the strikes as having “blinded the eyes” of the two countries’ surveillance network in the region.

It also alleged that Iranian projectiles bypassed the THAAD missile defence system deployed to defend Israel and struck multiple locations, including the Israeli Defence Ministry complex in Tel Aviv and the country’s main international gateway, Ben Gurion Airport.

According to the IRGC, the ongoing missile and drone launches triggered hours of air raid sirens and forced residents in several parts of Israel to remain in shelters for extended periods. The group said the attacks are part of a “steady and managed rhythm of projectile launches” and warned that the strikes could intensify in the coming days.

Thursday marks the sixth day of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, with American officials saying their operation has only just begun, raising concerns that the conflict could last longer than initially anticipated.