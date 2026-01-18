Khamenei Acknowledges Thousands Killed in Iran Unrest

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has publicly acknowledged for the first time that thousands of people were killed during recent nationwide protests, marking a rare admission from the clerical leadership amid a fierce crackdown that has drawn international attention, Fox News reported.

In a televised address on Saturday, Khamenei said the unrest, which began in late December over economic hardship and broader political grievances, resulted in “several thousand” deaths. He described some of the casualties as occurring under “inhuman, savage” conditions but shifted blame toward the United States and other foreign actors rather than Iranian security forces.

Khamenei accused US President Donald Trump of encouraging the demonstrations, which initially focused on rising costs and inflation before evolving into wider anti-regime protests. He called Trump a “criminal” for commenting on and supporting the movement from afar.

He maintained that protesters were manipulated by foreign powers and said authorities would not allow what he described as “criminals” to go unpunished, according to Fox News.

The protests have drawn condemnation from human rights organisations, which estimate that more than 3,000 people were killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces. Exact figures remain difficult to verify, partly due to intermittent internet shutdowns imposed by Iranian authorities.

Responding to Khamenei’s remarks, Trump escalated his rhetoric, saying it was “time to look for new leadership” in Iran.

In an interview with Politico, Trump criticised the clerical establishment’s handling of the unrest and personally condemned Khamenei’s role in the violence, describing him as unfit to lead.

“What he is guilty of, as the leader of a country, is the complete destruction of the country and the use of violence at levels never seen before,” Trump said. “Leadership is about respect, not fear and death.”

“The man is a sick man who should run his country properly and stop killing people. His country is the worst place to live anywhere in the world because of poor leadership,” Trump added.

The high-stakes exchange comes as global attention focuses on Iran’s internal political stability and the prospect of further international pressure.

Meanwhile, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei continued accusing the US, posting on X: “The recent sedition was orchestrated by the US. The US did the planning and took action. The US’s goal is to devour Iran.”

Despite the tensions, daily life in Tehran and other major cities has begun showing signs of returning to normal following weeks of protests and heightened security operations.