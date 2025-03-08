Kerala Man Killed at Israel-Jordan Border, Family Blames Job Scam

The family of 47-year-old Thomas Gabriel Perera, a Kerala native, is grappling with grief and shock after learning that their loved one was killed while illegally attempting to cross the Israel-Jordan border on February 10. The family claims that Perera fell victim to a job scam, which led to his tragic death at the hands of Jordanian security forces.

Perera, an autorickshaw driver from Kerala, traveled to Jordan after an agent promised him a lucrative job. According to his family, the agent assured him that he would secure a blue-collar position with a monthly salary of Rs. 350,000. However, when Perera arrived in Jordan, the promised job failed to materialize, leaving him desperate and without work.

With no other prospects, Perera attempted to cross into Israel, hoping to find employment there, as he was led to believe. Unfortunately, this decision would cost him his life. Perera was shot dead by Jordanian border security forces when he and his brother-in-law, Edison Charlas, tried to illegally cross the border.

Charlas, who was accompanying Perera on the ill-fated journey, was injured in the shootout. He was immediately treated for his wounds and spent two weeks in a Jordanian prison before being allowed to return to India.

The family is devastated by the loss and is demanding justice for Perera. They accuse the agent who orchestrated the fraudulent job offer of being responsible for their relative’s death. According to the family, Perera was lured into the situation with false promises and inadequate information about the risks involved.

The tragic incident has raised concerns about human trafficking and illegal border crossings in the region. While the Jordanian security forces have yet to release further details on the circumstances of the shootout, the family remains determined to seek justice for Perera.

The agent who allegedly deceived Perera and his family is yet to be apprehended, and investigations are ongoing. The family hopes that the authorities will take strict action against the scam and prevent others from falling prey to similar fraudulent schemes.

Perera’s death has left his family heartbroken, and they are now calling for greater awareness and action to protect vulnerable individuals from such deceptive job scams that ultimately put lives at risk.