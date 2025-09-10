Kathmandu Airport Reopens After Suspension Amid Nepal Unrest

Kathmandu: The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday announced that Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport will reopen from today, lifting the suspension of flights imposed due to adverse circumstances.

In an official statement, the authority said, “We hereby inform that the flights suspended due to adverse circumstances would now be lifted, which has been made in accordance with the decision of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee meeting held today. Passengers traveling to the airport for flights are requested to contact their respective airline companies for flight information and to bring official airline tickets and identification documents with them when traveling.”

The resumption of flights comes amid ongoing security measures in the capital, with the Nepalese Army arresting 27 individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday.



