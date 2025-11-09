Saudi Arabia Changed My Perception Completely: Kashika

Kashika Kapoor, who’s won hearts as a model and actor, was spotted at a prestigious International event in Saudi Arabia, where she was chosen to represent India at the Global Harmony Initiative, hosted by the Ministry of Media with GEA as part of Riyadh Season.



The young starlet’s presence marked a cultural bridge between India and Saudi Arabia — one that celebrates shared humanity, mutual respect, and the beauty of coexistence.



“I feel deeply honored to represent my country here,” Kashika said with a smile. “Being in Saudi Arabia for the first time has been such a beautiful experience. The people here are so welcoming, their hospitality is heartfelt, and the spirit of harmony is something you can truly feel everywhere.”



The Global Harmony initiative, launched by the Ministry of Media and supported by the General Entertainment Authority, celebrates the diversity of residents in the Kingdom and their role in enriching Saudi Arabia’s social and cultural landscape under Vision 2030, ‘India Week’ was the opening celebration of the 2025 edition, bringing together Indian art, dance, cuisine, and music — a tribute to the country’s vibrant community living in Saudi Arabia.



For Kashika, the trip was not just about cultural representation; it was a journey of discovery. “Before coming here, people had put into my mind all kinds of misconceptions — that you can’t dress a certain way or express yourself freely,” she said. “But the truth is, Saudi Arabia is changing beautifully. As long as you are respectful and carry yourself with grace, the country opens its arms to you. I was genuinely moved by the kindness and warmth I received.”



Her voice carried admiration as she described the Saudi capital. “Riyadh feels alive — there’s art, music, creativity everywhere. The Kingdom is embracing the world with open arms, and it’s wonderful to see how they are blending modernity with tradition. The initiative itself — Global Harmony— it’s such a meaningful concept. The word ‘harmony’ means so much to me. It’s about peace, love, and unity — about realizing that despite borders and nationalities, we all belong to one human family.”



Born and raised in Mumbai, Kashika’s journey into acting began early. “When I was in sixth standard, I told my parents I wanted to be an actor,” she smiled. “My mom supported me completely, though my dad was skeptical at first. But destiny had its plans.”



At sixteen, she was signed by talent agencies and soon began modeling and appearing in commercials. Her big break came during the pandemic, when she became the female face of the gaming brand Free Fire, alongside Hrithik Roshan. “That campaign changed everything for me. Even during such uncertain times, it gave me hope and visibility,” she recalled.



What followed was a string of successes — music videos such as Dil Pe Zakhm, which became a viral hit, followed by her web series The Vibe Hunters on JioCinema. She soon made her Bollywood debut in Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass and ventured into the Telugu film industry with LYF, directed by none other than the late legendary singer, SP Balasubramanyam’s son, SP Charan, who has made a mark for himself in the world of Indian cinema. “Tollywood has given me so much love,” she said. “It’s a very disciplined, passionate industry. I am grateful to be part of it.”



Currently, Kashika is working on new film projects — one of which she hinted involves a leading director whose name she “can’t reveal yet.” She also expressed her admiration for filmmakers like Sukumar and S.S. Rajamouli, whose storytelling, she says, “proves that content is king.”



Elaborating further on Harmony Foundation, Kashika sees her participation in Saudi Arabia’s initiative as more than a professional milestone — it’s personal. “The idea of harmony isn’t just about cultural exchange,” she reflected. “It’s about recognizing that every person, no matter where they come from, contributes something valuable. I feel this initiative by Saudi Arabia sets a wonderful global example. It shows that growth doesn’t just mean progress — it means inclusion.”



Her time in the Kingdom, she said, was transformative. “Saudi Arabia surprised me in the best way possible,” Kashika shared. “It’s modern, welcoming, and deeply rooted in values. The hospitality here is unmatched — they treat you like family. I’ll carry that warmth with me forever.”

