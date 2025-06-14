Jordan Opens Airspace for Civilian Aircrafts

Dubai: Jordan will reopen its airspace to civilian aircraft Saturday morning, its state-run media reported, signalling the Mideast kingdom believes there is no immediate danger of further attacks.

Jordan's state-run Petra news agency said the skies would reopen at 7:30 am local.

Jordan's airspace had seen Iranian drones and missiles cross through it, with Israeli fighter jets likely engaging targets there.

The crossfire between Israel and Iran disrupted East-West travel through the Mideast, a key global aviation route.