 Top
Home » World

Jordan Opens Airspace for Civilian Aircrafts

World
AP
14 Jun 2025 11:17 AM IST

The crossfire between Israel and Iran disrupted East-West travel through the Mideast, a key global aviation route.

Jordan Opens Airspace for Civilian Aircrafts
x
Representational Image

Dubai: Jordan will reopen its airspace to civilian aircraft Saturday morning, its state-run media reported, signalling the Mideast kingdom believes there is no immediate danger of further attacks.

Jordan's state-run Petra news agency said the skies would reopen at 7:30 am local.
Jordan's airspace had seen Iranian drones and missiles cross through it, with Israeli fighter jets likely engaging targets there.
The crossfire between Israel and Iran disrupted East-West travel through the Mideast, a key global aviation route.
( Source : AP )
jordan 
Jordan 
AP
About the AuthorAP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X